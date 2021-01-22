One of the highest compliments I can give Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself is that in its best moments it reminds me of Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants. Some magicians aim to dazzle you with spectacle. They want to make a building disappear or catch a bullet between their teeth. But other magicians, like the legendary Jay, are more about the art of storytelling, and DelGaudio definitely falls into the latter category with In & Of Itself. DelGaudio acknowledges that this is a trick, a “lie”, and even clearer lie in the hands of film (these live performances in a small New York City theater were filmed and edited by director Frank Oz). And yet it endeavors to accomplish the purpose of what Picasso called art: “A lie that tells the truth.” In & Of Itself is built around tricks trying to reveal to the audience a truth about personal identity. How well it succeeds is another story.

In & Of Itself moves through six narratives that also allow DelGaudio to perform various tricks. The larger framing of the show is that before the performance starts, audience members go through a pick a descriptor from a giant wall reading “I Am” followed by descriptions ranging from “An Introvert” to “A Ninja.” Throughout the show, DelGaudio attempts to link his stories and his tricks back to lessons of personal identity and the stories we tell ourselves as well as the stories that others tell us about who we are. The ultimate goal of this mission is to get the audience to break free of the illusion that any person is only one thing, although like any good illusionist would do to his mark, you’ve been forced into considering that perspective for the purposes of the trick.

Image via Hulu

The push and pull between the inauthenticity of illusion and the honesty of personal growth makes In & Of Itself a constantly captivating experience where at turns you’re dazzled by DelGaudio’s self-assured storytelling and other times a little unnerved at how in another life he could have been an incredibly successful cult leader. His gentle delivery and quiet posturing make for a performance where the magician is both serving the audience and using them. Usually when an audience is asked to participate, they pick a card. DelGaudio has asked his audience members to pick an identity, and then built tricks around the foundation of exploring identity.

The notion of identity makes In & Of Itself a bit too prying for my tastes at times. I admire that DelGaudio is using his artform—magic—to try and break down the walls between performer and audience in an attempt to illuminate larger truths, but there are some tricks where it feels like he’s going too far and attempting to forge a familiarity he hasn’t earned. It’s one thing for the performer to get on stage and reveal painful stories from his own life, but it’s another to pluck an individual from a crowd to elicit a strong emotional response. Obviously, art is always trying to get emotions from its audience, but when an audience member is put on stage, they now become part of the performance, and lose the security of the mass emotion. Again, being put on display for fun a trick is one thing; being put on display to have a personal moment of emotional catharsis is another.

Image via Hulu

I don’t think In & Of Itself is trying to be exploitative as much as it sometimes stumbles over the line in its attempt to erase such a line. At the very least, you’ve never seen a magic show quite like In & Of Itself. When DelGaudio tells an anecdote, you’re totally enraptured and the structure of the trick falls away. Yes, like any magic trick, you can try and pick and pull at it to see how the trick functions, but there’s little fun in that. You’ll gain far more enjoyment watching how DelGaudio is able to weave his storytelling into some sleight-of-hand card tricks.

In & Of Itself may be a strange experience for those who expect a magic show to have more razzle dazzle, and it’s better to view this as a one-man show blended with performance art. It’s confessional, it’s inquisitive, and it’s also entertaining. I’d recommend watching it simply because there’s really nothing else like it out there right now, and while there are moments that might make you uncomfortable, there are also moments where DelGaudio hits his mark of enchanting the audience while giving them cause for self-reflection. That’s the niftiest trick of all.

Rating: B

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself is now on Hulu.

