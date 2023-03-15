Even the fans of the Scream franchise that enjoy the saga’s nostalgia for the 1990s may have been surprised to see Dermot Mulroney pop up in Scream VI as the stone-cold Detective Wayne Bailey, a police officer determined to see Ghostface brought to justice. Mulroney was a popular actor at the same time that the initial Scream films made stars out of Neve Campbell and David Arquette, but he was better known as the guy from Young Guns and My Best Friend’s Wedding than anything within the horror field. Mulroney is often able to surprise viewers with his versatility; in fact, he donned a mullet and gave his best performance in Alexander Payne’s About Schmidt.

What Is 'About Schmidt' About?

About Schmidt served as one of the final major roles in the career of Jack Nicholson, who would go on to effectively retire by the middle of the 2010s. Loosely based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Louis Begley, the film follows the recently retired insurance salesman Warren Schmidt (Nicholson), who stumbles upon two major revelations; his wife Helen (June Squibb) has died of a blood clot, but she’d been having a lifelong affair with his best friend Ray Nichols (Len Cariou). To make matters worse, Schmidt’s daughter Jeannie (Hope Davis) is about to get married to the eccentric salesman Randall (Mulroney), who he can’t stand.

Acting alongside any screen legend is naturally going to be imposing for a young actor. Considering About Schmidt was among the final leading roles for Nicholson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest male leads of all time, the pressure on Mulroney must have been enormous. However, the goofy mullet wasn’t all for nothing; it allowed Mulroney to combine the perfect blend of sweetness and strangeness that he had perfected over the years. In this wacky existentialist dramedy, Mulroney oddly became the heart of the story.

'About Schmidt' Is All About Situational Humor

About Schmidt is a very observational film in which the audience perceives events through the eyes of Schmidt himself; the first introduction to Randall comes after Schmidt has already been weathered by the unexpected tragedy within his life and his wife’s strange desire to adopt a Tanzanian child. It’s expected that his first encounter with his daughter’s fiancé is bound to go disastrously wrong, but nothing could prepare him for someone as self-delusional as Randall. It leads to a hilarious first encounter where both actors have to show constraint; Nicholson has to capture the repressed anger of someone who wants to let loose, and Mulroney has to play up Randall’s ignorance without seeming like a caricature.

In many ways, About Schmidt is Payne’s version of Tokyo Story because it observes how different generations mirror each other. Even though Randall has some very obvious flaws and accidentally invested in some “get rich quick” pyramid schemes, at the end of the day, Schmidt has also dedicated his life to a career that offered him nothing upon his retirement. There’s a subtle suggestion that the two may not be that different, and Randall’s self-determination and confidence mirror the sort of courage that a young Schmidt may have had. Mulroney does a great job of hinting at Randall’s surprising integrity while still being an amusing comedic dolt.

Dermot Mulroney Holds His Own Against Jack Nicholson

Since the film restricts itself to Schmidt’s perception of the world, Mulroney wasn’t necessarily supposed to be giving a completely well-rounded performance; the only snippets we’re shown of him are examples of Randall at his worst. While not necessarily dispassionate or cruel, it’s clear that Randall’s general ignorance of finances and lack of realistic planning techniques make him ill-suited to marry Jeannie. Mulroney does an excellent job showing a character whose heart is in the right place but clearly isn’t prepared for the type of commitment that Schmidt would expect from his future son-in-law. It sets up an interesting conflict; despite the fact that Schmidt isn’t always a likable character, his reservations about Randall do make sense. Mulroney and Nicholson both had to play flawed men who swear to protect the same woman, yet do so in radically different ways.

There’s a great sense of tension that builds between the two that occurs mostly offscreen, as most of Schmidt’s conversations about Randall are private ones that he has with his daughter. It once again proves how subtle Mulroney can be, as he has to exacerbate tension with one of the all-time greatest actors despite limited screen time together. Schmidt begs Jeannie to not marry Randall, stating that he forbids it. Perhaps it’s seeing Randall’s family and feeling that he’s losing control, or a sense of self-loathing because he recognizes the similarities they share; either way, it’s evident that Mulroney’s performance is radically different than the one Schmidt is describing.

Mulroney Has Outstanding Chemistry With All His Co-Stars

In addition to the scenes with Nicholson, Mulroeny also showed his improvements as an actor by sharing scenes with more screen legends. When the Schmidt and Hertzel families unite for the wedding, it’s an immediate clash of cultures that is hilarious to watch. Although Schmidt’s family is generally more gracious and accepting than he is, Randall’s relatives are somehow even goofier and more insensitive than he is. In particular, Randall’s mother Roberta (played excellently by the great Kathy Bates) appears to Schmidt to be the type of peculiar, lower-class worker that he couldn’t stand working with during his career. The genuine sweetness of Mulroney’s interactions with Bates makes this tension rise even further.

Mulroney’s performance is very overt, as his dedication to something as goofy as waterbeds leads to the same authentically hilarious situations. However, the film is also inconclusive; we’re left with the memory of Schmidt’s kind wedding speech, and can only speculate as to whether Randall and Jeannies’ marriage is a success. Mulroney had the depth to suggest many different scenarios; perhaps this pair’s sincerity will make their love last, or perhaps they’re both destined to become as embittered and angry at the world as Schmidt when they grow older.

Scream VI allowedsMulroney to show a more intense side of his personality, but his career is filled with interesting character parts that deserve more recognition; between Stoker, Living in Oblivion, J. Edgar, Burn After Reading, and Zodiac, he’s worked with many interesting filmmakers that have weaponized his range. While Molroney’s name may not be the first one you think of when remembering the modern classic that is About Schmidt, he’s essential to why the film has endured.