Actor Dermot Mulroney's historical drama Kent State has been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, Deadline has reported. Based on the tragedy of the Kent State University massacre the movie will begin filming this November in Columbus, GA.

The movie inspired by true events aims to tell the story of a family’s buried past coinciding with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American History. On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of Kent State university student protestors who were peacefully rallying to oppose the expanding involvement of the Vietnam War in Cambodia by the US military forces as well as protesting against the presence of National Guard on their campus. Twenty-eight National Guard soldiers fired approximately 67 rounds over a period of 13 seconds which resulted in the death of four students and an injury of seven. The shooting resulted in massive outrage on campuses across the United States, and more than 4 million students participated in walkouts at several universities which became the largest student strike in the history of the US at the time.

Told through Will McCormack’s perspective in two time periods in his life, the film aims to ask “the question of not just what happened then, but why these kinds of events continue to happen.” Speaking of the project Briarcliff’s Tom Ortenberg said that the story of the massacre is one that “needs to be told and surprisingly never has.” Further, adding, “The Kent State shooting was a dark and pivotal moment in our nation’s history. We are looking forward to bringing it to the big screen to educate and inspire both the young and old alike.”

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Scream 6': Dermot Mulroney Teases His Killer Connection

Along with Mulroney movie will also star Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), Aksel Hennie (The Trip), Christopher Backus (Rogue Hostage, Jett), and Jacqueline Emerson (The Hunger Games) along with Christopher Ammanuel, and Andrew Ortenberg. With the impressive lineup and strong performers, the audience can expect the movie to be a sensitive yet strong portrayal of the unfortunate tragedy.

Kent State is written and directed by Karen Slate, who previously wrote and directed the short movie The Failure. The feature is produced by Quincy Morris (Luke Cage, Wake Up Call) and Kristen Moser (Closure, Down for Life) while executive producers include Jeffrey Aborn and his Duality Capital LLC, Kevin Beer of Beer Money Worldwide, Stanley Preschutti, Tom Ortenberg and Jessica Rose.

While there’s no release date set, yet, the movie is expected to drop in theaters sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, you can know more about the tragic event below: