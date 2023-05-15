From rom-coms to horror, is there anything our beloved Dermot Mulroney can’t do? Coming off fresh from the streets of gritty New York City in Scream VI, Deadline reports that the legendary actor has set his next role in a genre hearkening back to the early days of his career — a classic Western. Titled, Last Dollar, the film will find Mulroney’s character in the 1880s Old West — a period filled with bandits, cowboys, and rangers.

Said to be taking a cue from European cinema, Last Dollar will follow Mulroney’s Dallas Garrett, an ex-gunslin’ outlaw who’s traded in his old ways for a more moral-based lifestyle. Taking a young man under his wing, Dallas hopes to instill all that he’s learned from his years living as a bandit to prevent his mentee from doing the same. The title will see Mulroney return to a genre he’s previously shined in through prior roles in films including Young Guns and Bad Girls.

Another solid year for Mulroney, 2023 has already seen him starring in two horror features, Scream VI and You’re Killing Me. The actor is also set to appear in Christian Sesma’s action thriller Lights Out alongside Frank Grillo and Mekhi Phifer later this year. As for his role in the latest Scream installment, Mulroney joined original franchise member Courteney Cox as well as “the core four” (Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Mason Gooding) and some new faces as Ghostface took a slice out of the Big Apple. With a decades-spanning career in Hollywood, Mulroney is well known for his roles in titles including My Best Friend’s Wedding, About Schmidt, Angels in the Outfield, and TV projects such as Shameless and The Purge.

Who’s Behind Last Dollar?

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star William Shockley will helm the feature in what will be the long-time actor’s directorial debut. He also co-wrote the script alongside Shelly Reid and Grainger Hines. The film will be the first major solo title to come from Thunderbird Pictures with Shockley, Hines, Tom Brady, Tiiu Loigu, and Justin Kreinbrink producing while Allen Gilmer and Riki Rushing will join as executive producers. Known for his creative eye behind such productions as Starship Troopers, Avatar, and The Fifth Element, A.J. Raitano will serve as the film’s cinematographer while Christmas with the Campbells composer, Tommy Fields, will pen the score.

As of right now, no release window has been set for Last Dollar, but cameras are currently rolling in Tucson, AZ.