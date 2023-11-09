The Big Picture Dermot Mulroney takes on a more violent role in the revenge thriller Ruthless, playing a high school wrestling coach seeking justice for his murdered daughter.

The trailer sets a harrowing tone, depicting Harry's grief and his determination to protect others from abuse, resorting to violence to do so.

The film delves into a bigger case involving human trafficking, and Harry becomes a relentless vigilante, willing to risk his freedom to get justice.

Vengeance is a dish best served cold, and in Dermot Mulroney's case — in a ruthless manner. The trailer for the new revenge thriller, Ruthless has been released. Mulroney, best known for starring in the iconic Julia Roberts movie My Best Friend’s Wedding, will be taking up a more violent role in this project for what is a just cause. Mulroney plays a high school wrestling coach, Harry, who is left mourning the death of his daughter, who was murdered under mysterious circumstances.

The trailer kicks off with a harrowing tale of loss which helps to set the tone for what lies ahead. "Harry's daughter was murdered four years ago. Some scumbag drugged her, raped her, and left her to die in a ditch," one character explains to another as the clip begins. The opening exchange does, however, end with a note of hope, "I think he's trying to keep that from happening to your daughter." With every passing scene, we see Harry battle with his grief while feeling the urge to protect other victims of abuse. When he notices signs of abuse in one of his students he takes it upon himself to intervene with her father. As the trailer progresses, soon enough, Harry is drawn into a bigger case against a crew known for trafficking young women and the wrestling coach is simply not having it. He embarks on a solo vigilante journey, introducing his fists to the jaws of these human traffickers. Even when the long arm of the law seeks to dissuade him, he remains resolute.

With a runtime of 92 minutes, Mulroney's new vigilante adventure is directed by stuntman and fight coordinator turned-director, Art Camacho. Rounding up the ensemble cast the film also stars Jeff Fahey, Melissa Diaz, Mauricio Mendoza, Tonantzin Esparza, and Niko Foster. Camacho's directing will be off a script penned by the director alongside James Dean Simington, Javier Reyna, Koji Steven Sakai.

Dermot Mulroney Takes on High-Stakes Action

Image via Saban Films

When Ruthless finally arrives in December, the thriller will join a list of recent Mulroney performances that have had high-stakes plots. The actor appeared as U.S. President Ritson midway through Marvel's Secret Invasion, as Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) made good on his promise to infiltrate the higher reaches of government. Mulroney's next project, The Dirty South, which premieres on November 10 also features Willa Holland (Arrow) and Shane West (Salem). Holland's Sue has 72 hours to come up with the money to pay the mortgage for her family business otherwise it's going up for auction.

Ruthless will be available on December 15 on digital and on Demand. Watch the new trailer below.