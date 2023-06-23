He's the new President of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now, more than ever, Secret Invasion's Dermot Mulroney is the Commander-in-Chief of our hearts, following his outstanding decision to walk off the set of ABC’s The View in an episode airing today, expressing his support for striking WGA writers across the country.

The co-hosts, including the moderator for the day, Joy Behar, appeared unfazed by what transpired. Behar gazed directly into the camera and echoed the names of both Mulroney and the recently premiered Marvel series. Following the return from a commercial break, the show smoothly transitioned into a segment about swimsuits, without making any further references to the earlier "walk-off" incident.

In the episode - which was, in accordance with usual summer-time Friday episodes, taped on the previous Thursday - Mulroney, apologetically but cheerfully, asked: “Are we going to break? I want to do this symbolically. In support and solidarity for the writers, I’m going to walk off your show. Thank you, I’ll see you on the picket lines.” As he left the stage, he turned to the presenters, waved back to them and added, “Love you, thank you.”

In a statement issued to Deadline, Mulroney said of his walk-off: “Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours, as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union.”

Why the Strike Matters

The primary goal of the WGA (Writers Guild of America) is to advocate for several key aspects within the industry. These include advocating for an increase in base salary that reflects the recent advancements made in the entertainment field, as well as striving for safer working conditions and improved job security for its members. Another important concern is the need for reassurance and guidelines regarding the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in scriptwriting.

It is worth mentioning that the last strike of this nature occurred in 2007 and lasted for several months. This strike had significant repercussions, resulting in substantial financial losses totaling billions of dollars for the Hollywood industry. Read more about the WGA Strike, what it means to you as a viewer, and why you should support the writers.

Secret Invasion, in which Mulroney stars as President Ritson, the new American President, debuted on Wednesday for the first of six episodes. Each new episode will be released weekly on Wednesday for the next five weeks. The show also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendohlson, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Check out our interview with Jackson and Colman down below.