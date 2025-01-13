19 Kids and Counting alum Jill Duggar’s husband, Derrick Dillard, is setting the record straight about their alleged reconciliation with Jim Bob Duggar. The news comes a few days after Jill Duggar and her husband were seen celebrating Christmas with her estranged father. But while fans thought this marked the end of the couple’s long feud with the Duggar family patriarch, turns out that wasn’t the case at all!

After PEOPLE posted the news about the Duggar family’s holiday celebration on Instagram, Dillard took to the comments to clarify the rumors. Dillard addressed the pictures shared by his brother-in-law, James Duggar, which featured him and his wife speaking with Jim Bob Duggar. According to Dillard, his father-in-law approached him at the Christmas party for 5 minutes. But Dillard claimed that they were not “mingling” as the news report suggested.

In the caption, Dillard noted that there were over 100 people at the celebration and that it wasn’t the intimate family gathering that the public was making it out to be. In Dillard’s exact words: “We’re trying to be civil for the sake of our family, but that doesn’t mean everything is all hunky dorey.” The reality star stressed that he does not have any respect for Jim Bob Duggar and wasn’t going to let people “warp reality.”

Jedidiah and Katelyn Duggar Welcome Twin Daughters

Jedidiah Duggar, who is the 10th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is now a father to twin daughters. The Counting On star and his wife Katelyn Duggar, who got married in April 2021, welcomed their daughters, Elsie and Emma Kate on January 8, 2024 and shared the happy news with PEOPLE. In their statement, the couple shared that both the girls were healthy, beautiful and had captured their hearts.

Jedidiah and Katelyn Duggar are parents to their son Truett Duggar, born in 2022, and daughter Nora Duggar, born in 2023. They shared that their elder children are excited to welcome their siblings. According to the couple, watching their love for the newborn twins has been a huge blessing for them as parents. “We are so grateful to God for entrusting us with these precious girls,” they added in the statement. The couple also shared a few photos from the hospital featuring the twins swaddled in blankets and wearing matching hats. Another picture featured the family of 6 sitting together and smiling at the camera.

Katelyn Duggar told PEOPLE that she plans on sharing updates on the twin girls with her fans on Instagram. The couple is also going to upload their full birth vlog to their YouTube Channel. The news comes only a few months after Jedidiah Duggar’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, as reported by PEOPLE. All episodes of 19 Kids and Counting are available to stream on Apple TV.

19 Kids and Counting

A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values.

Release Date September 29, 2008

Finale Year November 30, 2014

Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo

Main Genre Reality-TV

Seasons 15

