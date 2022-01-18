The hit show Derry Girls has been a breath of fresh air for international audiences seeking more than just a conventional teenage sitcom. The series, which debuted in 2018, focuses on a tightly-knit group of adolescents navigating friendship, romance, and boredom in 1990s Derry, Northern Ireland. Friends Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) attend their local Catholic school. They’re often more concerned with dodging no-nonsense nun Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney) than in engaging in the bitter socio-political conflict they’re surrounded by: The Troubles. The blending of their teenage concerns with sharp, hilarious insight about the sectarian conflict makes for a fresh and unconventional viewing experience. With the third season set to be their last, here are the top 5 episodes of the series so far!

1. “Across the Barricade” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image Via Channel 4

Erin, Orla, Clare, and Michelle are delighted to be participating in Friends Across the Barricades, a peace initiative designed to bring Catholic and Protestant teens together. And James, forced to attend his cousin Michelle’s Catholic girls’ school out of fears for his safety as an English emigré, is happy to finally have male friends. However, Erin’s unsuccessful attempt at seducing a “Protestant lad” and Michelle’s disappointment with her Protestant love interest’s commitment to sexual purity, soon set things awry. Long-held political resentments between the two religious groups boil to the surface. This episode is remarkable both in its frank treatment of romantic awkwardness and its comic examination of the differences between Catholics and Protestants and their perceived inability to relate to each other. “Across the Barricade” perfectly encapsulates Derry Girls’ unique blend of teenage goofiness and desperation with political satire.

2. "Episode Five" (Season 1, Episode 5)

Image Via Channel 4

Erin and her family and friends try to escape the yearly Orange March, a noisy Protestant parade, by going on vacation into the Republic of Ireland. However, as they attempt to cross the border, they’re dismayed to discover an IRA (Irish Republican Army) man hiding in the trunk of their car. While her friend Michelle is instantly disappointed by his lack of romantic potential, Erin apparently fears for her life. The family’s failed attempt to flee the celebration puts a humorous spin on Catholic ambivalence toward the local Protestant community’s loyalty to Great Britain. The episode also charms viewers with a number of caustic one-liners (Michelle: “I think there’s something sexy about how they hate us so much”), infusing each scene with wit and humor and placing Derry Girls’ script well above that of your average sitcom. The rapid-fire dialogue keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. "Episode Six" (Season 1, Episode 6)

Image Via Channel 4

In the Season 1 finale, Erin is surprised to learn that somebody has anonymously come out as gay at her Catholic school. But when her friend Clare turns out to be the much-talked about “wee lesbian”, Erin’s reaction is less than admirable. Though the friend group eventually reconciles through a dance to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer”, the episode is a bittersweet treatment of 90s homophobia and the awkwardness of coming out in a single-sex Catholic school. When Erin’s family watches a news report about a political bombing in the ending scene, the somewhat lighthearted tone dissipates and the episode instead evokes the ever-present danger of living in a city that’s sometimes an impromptu war zone. The show’s even blend of comic genius with political reality comes to the fore, underscoring the ways in which ordinary Irish people were compelled to cope with outbursts of violence during the Troubles.

4. “The Concert” (Season 2, Episode 3)

Image Via Channel 4

A longed-for trip to see the band Take That in concert is derailed when a polar bear escapes from the Belfast Zoo. In keeping with their usual spirit of adventure, Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James nevertheless attempt to reach the capital city at all costs. Their zany plan becomes more complicated when they run into Sister Michael and their bus is evacuated due to “suspicious luggage” brought on board by Michelle. Attempting to hitch a ride to Belfast in lieu of a confrontation with their school’s most formidable nun, the group encounters a band of Irish Travellers, with whom James –– ever the odd man out due to his Britishness –– feels a brief connection.

“The Concert” episode is an ode both to teenage creativity and to the boy-band craze of the 1990s. It also taps into the humor and intensity of adolescent concerns –– chiefly, how the desire for excitement and action overcomes any logistical or moral qualms about escaping Derry, if only for a few hours. The episode’s endearing blend of 90s music mania with absurd obstacles (including a drunk truck driver and a dead sheep) makes it absolutely worth watching.

5. “The President” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Image Via Channel 4

The Troubles have occasionally driven Erin to creative excesses –– including writing some seriously bad poetry. But she’s even more shocked when then-U.S. President Bill Clinton pays a visit to Derry. His presence signifies the official end of hostilities between the IRA, the British Army, and various Protestant paramilitary organizations. Amid a failed attempt to meet Chelsea Clinton, the characters find themselves upset by the prospect of “wee English fella” James’s potential return to the country of his birth, per his divorced mother’s wishes.

Having previously endured careless speculation about both his sexuality and his masculinity, James is relieved to finally be accepted into his cousin Michelle’s friend group, even as he’s on the verge of leaving. But as Michelle notes, “It doesn’t matter that your bits are different from my bits [...] being a Derry Girl is a f**kin’ state of mind.” Michelle’s powerful speech about what it means to “belong” in Derry ensures that the episode ends on a hopeful note. This sense of possibility and change is beautifully emphasized by clips from Clinton’s speech at Guildhall Square, raising questions about the importance of national identity amid decades-old political and religious strife. “The President” also sets the stage for a (probably) superb 3rd season. Though filming was previously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now back on track.

