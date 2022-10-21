After four years and three seasons, the beloved Derry Girls series has come to an inevitable and bittersweet end. Following the story of a group of friends growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Derry Girls blends the reality of teenage growing pains against the backdrop of war. For Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and her cousin James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), the politics of their city are just another part of daily life as they come to terms with growing up and finding their place in an ever-changing world. While the five “Derry girls” friendships meld together despite their personality differences, the character of James Maguire holds a particular weight throughout the storyline.

James is introduced in the premiere episode as the odd man out. Not only is he the first (and only boy) to attend the all-girls Catholic school, but he also has the added burden of being an Englishman during a time of tense Anglo-Irish conflict. Upon first glance, it seems that James’ purpose in the series is to heighten the comedic value. His presence seems to serve as the classic archetype of a comedy straight man who doesn’t understand Irish culture or Catholic customs. His English accent is mocked, his sexuality questioned, and he cannot seem to grasp Irish slang. In every sense, James Maguire should not belong in Derry.

James is One of the Girls

And yet Derry Girls does not make James the outcast he seems destined to be. Despite his background, his gender, and the gentle ribbing from his friends, James is an accepted and needed member of the group; his presence gives Derry Girls a physical representation of an optimistic future for Northern Ireland and the power of youth to make political change.

Derry was significantly impacted by The Troubles, with several major conflicts occurring within the city walls throughout the nearly 30-year war. The anti-English sentiment remained high in predominantly Catholic Derry through the 1990s; instances the audience gets a peek at throughout the series: the lack of Ginger Spice’s iconic Union Jack dress during a Spice Girls tribute performance, James being forced to attend the all-girls school out of concerns for his personal safety among Irish boys, and the characters’ reactions to being caught up in a July 12 Protestant celebration. Before James’ character is even introduced, the series opens with a bridge bomb scare that interrupts the characters' lives and sets the stage for the looming religious conflict.

James coming to Derry thrusts him into a society that constantly reminds him where his place is. When introduced to his classmates at Our Lady Immaculate College, Sister Michael prefaces his arrival with “speaking of people who need to watch their back,” referencing the violence that presumably would have met him at the boys' school. When summoned to the office for the first time, the faculty member doesn’t use his name, instead calling him “the wee English fella;” a nickname that continues throughout the series. To the adults outside James’ inner circle, who represent the older generation, he is an outsider stripped of identity. To his friends, who represent the youth of Derry, he is one of them.

The Girls Choose James Over U.S. President

Image Via Channel 4

The audience sees these opposing sides come to a head during the emotional Season 2 finale. James’ mother, who has been a vastly distant presence in his life, returns to Derry to tell him they will be moving back to London immediately. Heartbroken, James attempts to justify his departure to his friends telling them: “This was always going to happen. This was never my real life; it was just something that got in the way of it.” The girls, who immediately reprioritize the importance over seeing the visiting American president in an attempt to keep James in Derry, prove that although he attempts to justify his lack of belonging, James’ true home is with them. At the last moment, James ultimately decides to return, loudly proclaiming that he is a Derry girl as his friends embrace him.

This particular moment plays out against the real-life visit of President Bill Clinton to Derry in 1995, the objective of which was to encourage peace talks in Northern Ireland. As James is warmly seized by his friends, the speech of President Clinton to the citizens of Derry plays over them: “Standing here in front of the Guild Hall, looking out over these historic walls, I see a peaceful city, a safe city, a hopeful city, full of young people that should have a peaceful and prosperous future here where their roots and families are.” It is no coincidence that as a group of Northern Irish Catholic girls embrace an English boy, a hopeful message of peace echoes over their actions. To President Clinton, to the Derry Girls themselves, and to much of the audience watching, the hope of peace hinges on the young.

The Promise of Peace — And Young Love

Image via Channel 4/Netflix

Throughout the series, peace in Northern Ireland is a looming presence, with each season juxtaposing the doldrums of teenagehood against the war outside their window. The final season of Derry Girls concludes this narrative with each of the characters casting their vote in favor of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended the majority of The Troubles' violence. As we watch the main group depart the voting location together, arms around each other, they step offscreen into the hopeful future of their country. For James, the promise of hope is even brighter. After confessing his feelings to Erin in the fourth episode, creator Lisa McGee confirms that the characters end up together “way in the future,” a chance made possible through future Anglo-Irish peace.

The success of Derry Girls goes without saying. It has become Channel 4’s most successful comedy since Father Ted in the mid-1990s. A classic ensemble comedy that is both hilarious and thought-provoking, Derry Girls reminds the audience that the success of peace is dependent on interpersonal relationships we all have the opportunity to make. Like the progress of peace, the character of James Maguire isn’t flashy or overbearing. He is a cool, calm presence who sometimes is forgotten, deprecated, or belittled but still able to find a place of belonging.

In 2019, a mural of the cast was painted on the side of Badger’s Bar in West Derry. A city known for political public art, the mural has become a tourist attraction in the small Northern Irish city. Looking over the walls of Derry are the familiar faces of Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla, and a presence that was unthinkable a mere 30 years ago, a wee English fella named James.