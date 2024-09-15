Lisa McGee's runaway hit Derry Girls, which first premiered on Channel 4 before moving to Netflix, follows Northern Irish teenagers Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), Claire Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), and Michelle Malon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) — and the "wee English fella" James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) — as they navigate their teenage years in Derry, against the backdrop of the Troubles. The series, especially in its final season, featured a host of iconic cameos — featuring but not limited to Fatboy Slim, Conleth Hill (of Game of Thrones fame), and even Chelsea Clinton. It was a surprise cameo in the Season 3 premiere that took the cake, however, as viewers were shocked to see none other than Liam Neeson appear as a Royal Ulster Constabulary officer.

Neeson returned for a brief cameo in the Derry Girls finale, but his second appearance struck a far more serious tone than his played-for-laughs interrogation scene in “The Night Before.” Among the principal cast shown to be voting for or against the Good Friday Agreement in the finale, the camera lingers on Neeson’s character, who is visibly emotional. Post-Derry Girls finale, viewers were left wondering about the significance of Neeson's reappearance, and, upon closer examination, it's clear that there is more to this surprising cameo than meets the eye.

Who Does Liam Neeson Play in 'Derry Girls'?

Image via Channel 4

In “The Night Before,” Neeson plays Chief Inspector Byers, a member of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, who interrogates the girls after they're caught (unintentionally) burgling Our Lady Immaculate College while searching for their GSCE results. Neeson was reportedly nervous about filming the scene and, as The Guardian reported, his cameo was kept under such tight wraps that he was referred to on-set as "the big fella." Neeson's Byers is an unfortunate victim of Erin and Orla's infamous Uncle Colm (Kevin McAleer), who arrives as a guardian for the girls. Colm's trademark dull monologues (or yap sessions, if you like) chip away at Byers and his RUC partner (Michael Byers), who eventually release the girls once CCTV footage confirms that they are not the real culprits.

Though the scene is hilarious (probably one of Derry Girls' best), it briefly takes on a somewhat darker tone when Erin accuses the RUC officers of discriminating against the girls for being Catholic, to which Neeson's character replies that Erin is leveling quite a serious allegation. Chief Inspector Byers confirms that the RUC employs only three Catholic officers (including a Jewish fellow from Ballymena) in the entire police force but denies that the RUC is prejudiced against Catholics, which throws the background context of the Troubles back into sharp focus. After all, why is the RUC's Chief Inspector sent to interrogate five teenagers caught in their school after hours? Regardless of the comedy of the scene, or any scene, the Troubles are an unavoidable influence on the lives of the girls and those around them.

Neeson Returns for One More Scene in the 'Derry Girls' Finale

Close

Much like his first cameo, viewers were surprised to see Neeson return as Chief Inspector Byers in Derry Girls' series finale, "The Agreement." The finale's title refers to the Good Friday Agreement, a set of agreements introduced in 1998 that served to end the violence of the Troubles and, among other things, introduce police reform, disband paramilitary groups, and restore self-government to Northern Ireland. "The Agreement," which focuses on the lead-up to the Good Friday Agreement referendums and the subsequent results, sees the cast of characters debate the morality of the Good Friday Agreement's finer points, like the potential release of paramilitary prisoners.

The final moments of the finale, efficaciously set to "Dreams" by The Cranberries, see Erin and her family, as well as the rest of Derry Girls' beloved extended cast, voting on the Agreement. So, too, does an uncertain and emotional Chief Inspector Byers, who is shown more than once. When Neeson first appears on-screen, the scene cuts to footage of former UK Prime Minister David Cameron apologizing for Bloody Sunday, the 1972 massacre that saw 26 unarmed Catholic protestors killed by British soldiers and blamed for their own murders. Byers is then seen choosing to remove his RUC officer's hat, and the scene makes another cut, this time to footage of Neil Young speaking before a crowd after his brother John, a 17-year-old victim of Bloody Sunday, was posthumously declared innocent. Though it's not expanded on, Neeson's Chief Inspector Byers voting in his RUC uniform is a significant moment for the character considering the RUC's role in the Northern Irish Conflict, especially as his scene is interspersed with footage of Unionists taking responsibility for the atrocities carried out against the Irish nationalists.

Why Does Chief Inspector Byers Remove His Hat in the 'Derry Girls' Finale?

Image via Channel 4

To provide some context: the Troubles (which began in the late 1960s and are considered to have formally come to an end with the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, 1998) were a series of conflicts between unionists and loyalists (mostly Protestants), who wished for Northern Ireland to remain within the United Kingdom, and Irish nationalists and republicans (mostly Catholics), who rejected the United Kingdom's claim to Northern Ireland and wished to join a united Republic of Ireland. The Troubles were violent — roughly 3800 people were killed during the over 30-year series of conflicts — and saw intense discrimination against Northern Ireland's Catholic minority. The Royal Ulster Constabulary, a unionist police force in Northern Ireland, was plainly anti-Catholic and often conspired with Ulster loyalist paramilitary forces to discriminate against and murder Catholics and Irish nationalists while being protected by the law at the time.

Chief Inspector Byers appears conflicted in his final scene, taking a long pause before casting his vote. Some context behind this internal conflict could be that, of the 3800 killed during the Troubles, roughly 300-400 were RUC members. The Good Friday Agreement stood to release some of those responsible for the deaths, and Neeson’s character could have been wrestling with loyalty to the RUC versus what he knew in his heart was the right thing to do. There is no confirmation of which way Neeson’s character voted, but by removing his hat, Chief Inspector Byers could be acknowledging the thousands of lives lost and voting as a private citizen exposed to the violence, brutality, and oppression of the Troubles, rather than a member of the RUC. The removal of his hat could also serve as a powerful metaphor for the weight of his decision and his position at the RUC burdening his conscience. By removing the hat, Neeson’s character removes the weight and burden of the RUC so he can vote without prejudice.

Liam Neeson's Performance in 'Derry Girls' May Have Been Influenced by His Upbringing

Image via Facing East Entertainment

Despite his role as an RUC officer, a decidedly Protestant position, Liam Neeson himself is a Catholic who grew up in Ballymena, a Protestant neighborhood in Northern Ireland, during the Troubles. Neeson has spoken a lot about Ireland's potential unification and praised the Good Friday Agreement. The scene in Derry Girls was likely extremely poignant for him, and the emotion on his face may have very little to do with acting. Overall, Derry Girls is widely regarded to have done justice to the Troubles in its portrayal of mid-90s Northern Ireland, and Neeson's final performance, without words, was able to hammer home the far-reaching effects of the Good Friday Agreement.

Derry Girls is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Derry Girls Release Date December 21, 2018 Cast Saoirse-Monica Jackson , Louisa Harland , Tara Lynne O'Neill , Kathy Kiera Clarke Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

WATCH ON NETFLIX