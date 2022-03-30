The UK's Channel 4 has released a new clip from the third and final season of Derry Girls. Set to air in the U.K. in April, the show has not yet announced a new release date, but the new clip reveals that everyone's favorite schoolgirls (and boy) are back to their classic brand of chaos, despite everything going on around them.

The short clip, released to Channel 4's Twitter, is pure chaos, with the girls (and Dylan Llewellyn's James) in a video store and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell's Michelle taking one look at the cover for Braveheart and proclaiming Mel Gibson a drag queen. The girls are then approached by Dennis (Paul Mallon), the proprietor of the local corner shop who is now seemingly working at the video store, and after a short confrontation, go to leave when they run into Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney) sporting a leg injury (which was written into the show to accomodate for McSweeney's real-life injury, most likely), to which she says they "should see the other guy".

The clip follows up on a recently released teaser trailer, but it's always good to see the Derry Girls back in action in any form, particularly since this season will be the show's last, which creator Lisa McGee confirmed back in September. Also returning for the girls' final adventure are Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, and Peter Campion, among others, as the teen comedy continues to follow the core gang as they near the end of their studies and the start of some new relationships, as a rumor of romance between “the wee English fella” and Erin (Jackson) gains traction.

RELATED: Top 5 Episodes of 'Derry Girls' (So Far)

Coughlan, who had her character’s screen time cut this season due to scheduling conflicts, talked with the Radio Times about the series' finale, and the “bittersweet” feeling of ending this chapter in her career. “It’s really magical. I cried and cried and cried when I finished reading the scripts,” Coughlan said in the interview. “Because, you know, it’s our last one. It’s bittersweet, but I think we’re sending it off in style.”

Derry Girls season three has not yet received an American release date. In the meantime, check out the new clip from Channel 4 below:

'Derry Girls' Season 3 Will Be Its Last

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lauren Mattice (7 Articles Published) More From Lauren Mattice