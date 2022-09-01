The third and final season of Derry Girls has an American release date. TVLine reports that the series, which stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn, will be available on the streaming platform on October 7.

Netflix's official Twitter posted a tweet stating it was hard to say goodbye to the show, saying the "final season of our beloved Derry Girls arrives October 7 on Netflix (outside The UK & Ireland)." Last fall, creator and writer Lisa McGee confirmed on Twitter the third season would be the last, and that it was always the plan to have the show end after three seasons. "Derry Girls is a coming of age story...a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me," McGee said, also commenting it was an honor to write the show and she was proud of what it had accomplished and achieved.

The show premiered in the UK and Ireland in January 2018 and on Netflix in December 2018. The first season garnered praise among critics and fans, holding a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season holding a 97% Certified Fresh rating. The series is set in the 1990s, and follows the exploits of five teenagers: Erin Quinn (Jackson), Erin's cousin Orla (Harland), friends Clare (Coughlan) and Michelle (O'Donnell), and Michelle's cousin James (Llewellyn). The teens balance the struggles of being teenagers, exploring strange and absurd situations, and attending school during the end of the Troubles, a time of conflict and sectarian violence between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland. As well as archival footage of politicians, Derry Girls references events from the Troubles, such as the announcement of the IRA ceasefire, President Bill Clinton's 1995 visit to Northern Ireland, and the Good Friday referendum (which marked the end of the Troubles).

In Season 3, Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James reunite again for one last round of humorous antics and adventures. McGee commented on Twitter about the conclusion of the show, "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now, this is it for us."

While waiting for Season 3 to drop, seasons 1 and 2 of Derry Girls are available to stream on Netflix. Check out a trailer for the third season below: