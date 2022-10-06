The beloved Northern Irish group of friends says goodbye with its third and final season. Here's how you can watch Derry Girls Season 3.

Derry Girls is a coming-of-age comedy series that follows a group of Northern Irish teenage girls and their families amid the political and social struggles that occurred during the 1990s (a.k.a. The Troubles). Despite the hefty historical context, Derry Girls is a lighthearted and relatable show. No matter the roots, we were all teenagers once.

The joint production between Hat Trick and Channel 4 will come to an end with this final season, and even if it seems short-lived, that was the plan all along -- as stated by Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee. She managed to ingeniously merge satire within dreadful historical events, handling it humorously while emphasizing the complexity of the matter by showing archival footage broadcast through the McCool family's TV.

The series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn, Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle Mallon, and Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire. The five friends attend a Catholic high school in Northern Ireland as they go through the whirlwind of emotions inherent to adolescence, as well as the external chaos derived from war. As the five teens figure out life, they cannot help but clash with Sister Michael’s authority, played by Siobhán McSweeney.

The second season finale presents the end of The Troubles, making way for a new, more peaceful era where the protagonists may be able to open up their youthful horizons -- that is, at least, what is expected of Derry Girls Season 3. Here’s how, when, and where to watch it.

For the viewers in the United Kingdom, Channel 4 premiered Derry Girls Season 3 on April 12, 2022. It aired its last episode on May 17.

However, the rest of the world had to wait a little longer to see the Derry girls again. The complete season 3 will be available in the United States starting Friday, October 7.

Where is Derry Girls Streaming?

The third and final season of Derry Girls, as well as the previous two, can be found by fans in the United States on the Netflix platform.

Exclusively for those in the UK, the series is available on Channel 4's online platform.

What is Derry Girls Season 3 About?

In an even more colorful fashion, with faster cars and a whole new world of possibilities in front of them, the trailer suggests entirely new adventures and a hopeful future for the beloved characters.

In addition, the viewers were led to believe that they would say goodbye to James Maguire as he headed to London to live with his mother, but the one and only Derry boy could not be missing for the third and final season of the series.

Watch the Derry Girls Season 3 Trailer

Based on the Derry Girls Season 3 trailer, this unique group of friends will have to go through one of the most challenging stages for any UK high school student: GCSE exams. And also, inevitably, the search for oneself.

How Many Episodes Does Derry Girls Season 3 Have?

Unlike the previous two seasons which were each six episodes long, Derry Girls adds one more episode to close the third season with seven of its own.

This decision is likely because the series is coming to an end, and this is just what fans deserved to properly farewell their favorite characters. To make things even better, the final episode of the series doubles the average length of the rest, almost reaching the 50-minute mark. The Derry girls would not accept anything less!

These are the titles for the Derry Girls Season 3 episodes, as well as a brief storyline for each:

Episode 1: "The Night Before"

Tomorrow is GCSEs results day.

Episode 2: "The Affair"

Jenny Joyce has big plans for the talent show.

Episode 3: "Stranger on a Train"

Annual family day trip to Portrush.

Episode 4: "The Haunting"

High hopes on the way to an adult-free house.

Episode 5: "The Reunion"

The highly anticipated class of 1977 school reunion.

Episode 6: "Halloween"

Secured tickets to the gig of the century on Halloween night.

Episode 7: "The Agreement"

Turning 18 and in the last year of school.

More Shows like Derry Girls to Watch Next

If you can’t have enough of the coming-of-age genre, here are a few shows that deal with the adventure of being a teenager in a heartfelt way, while not being afraid to address important issues just as Derry Girls does.

For this list, you won't have to worry about paying another subscription, as all series can be found on Netflix.

On My Block: The story follows a group of four teenagers starring Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruben Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, and Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz. These characters deal with the struggles of living in a violent neighborhood while trying to make their way into and throughout high school. The Netflix original series has four seasons, with its upcoming spinoff Freeridge just around the corner.

Sex Education: This is also a Netflix original series that has become extremely popular since its premiere. Everything starts when Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), son of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson), decides to follow in his mother's footsteps by helping his classmates deal with their intimacy issues. From this point, the show follows the paths and lives of the students at Moordale High. With more than 15 BAFTA nominations and one award from the same Academy, Sex Education has three seasons available and the fourth already in production.

Never Have I Ever: We meet Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as a 15-year-old teenager shocked by her father’s sudden death as she learns how to walk again and, for the first time, expand her social sphere. Over the show's three seasons, we see Devi's growth in both her relationships and her identity as an Indian-American young woman. The fourth season is expected to arrive sometime in 2023.

