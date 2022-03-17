It's time to head back to Derry for one final trip. It seems Netflix and Channel 4's comedy series Derry Girls will be returning soon for a third and final season, according to the newly-released teaser trailer. The series follows four teenage girls — and one teenage boy — trying to deal with the agonizing reality that is adolescence, while the rest of the country deals with the political unrest that marked Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

The trailer features the entire core cast of teenagers — Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Orla (Louisa Harland), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and James (Dylan Llewellyn) — up to their usual hijinx, preferring to focus on teenage rebellion rather than the protests that have their parents preoccupied. But while some of them try to live "young, wild and fearless" as James asserts, others like Clare have whipped themselves up into a state of panic at their impending GCSE's — exams that mark the end of high school.

Also back for the third season are Siobhán McSweeney as the delightfully deadpan — and apparently DeLorean-driving — Sister Michael, the girls' headmistress, and Peter Campion as the good-looking and enthusiastic priest Father Peter. By the looks of things, their adventures will take them somewhere outside of Derry on a trip to an amusement park with Erin's parents and grandfather, as well as Orla's mother, who are as much a source of comedy as their children.

The third season was always planned to be the final outing for the titular Derry Girls. Series creator Lisa McGee released a statement on Twitter in September 2021, stating:

It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly...very slowly...start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too, and Northern Ireland enters a new, more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time

She went on to add that while it's possible Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James could return in some form one day, for now, the third season would be "one last adventure." While there is currently no scheduled release date, if the latest season follows in the steps of its predecessors, it is likely to hit Netflix after having aired in its entirety on Channel 4 in the UK.

Check out the new TV spot for Derry Girls season 3:

