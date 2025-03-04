The yet-to-be-named Descendants sequel movie is expanding its characters list with the addition of the offspring of Robin Hood, Dr. Facilier & Mr. Smee, thereby hinting at the film's plot details. Per Deadline, Joel Oulette (Trickster), Zavien Garrett (The Flash), Ryan McEwen (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), and Dayton Paradis have now joined the fifth film in the acclaimed fantasy franchise for Disney Channel and Disney+. This comes about a week after the exciting project was announced at Disney, with new Alice in Wonderland characters revealed, as well as returning characters.

Descendants 5 is scheduled to enter production anytime from now, but there is no precise date yet. While we await further updates, fans should get familiar with the movie’s characters, particularly the latest additions. Oulette will portray Robbie Hood, the son of Robin Hood, who may be falling more into the iconic characters than villains category; Garrett will be Felix Facilier, the son of Dr. Facilier from Disney’s The Princess and The Frog, while McEwen and Paradis will play the twin sons of Mr. Smee from Peter Pan, Squirmy Smee and Squeaky Smee, respectively.

Directing the upcoming follow-up is Kimmy Gatewood, from a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna and Dan Frey and Ru Sommer. Executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh are returning to the franchise after executive producing the 2024 spin-off Descendants: The Rise of Red. Gatewood also serves as co-producer, while Emmy-winner Emilio Dosal is also attached to the project as choreographer.

Who Are The Other Characters in ‘Descendants 5’?