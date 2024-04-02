The Big Picture Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres on Disney+ on July 12.

The film will introduce Red and Chloe, daughters of Queen of Hearts and Cinderella.

The fourth Descendants film will feature new original songs and returning characters.

The magical world of Descendants is about to witness the emergence of new foes and allies. Since 2015, the immensely popular franchise has carried on the legacy of the beloved Disney fairy tales, with each film chronicling the lives of the children of the greatest Disney villains. Throughout the three installments, the franchise has also seen the rise of promising stars, including the likes of Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and the late Cameron Boyce. This time around, bringing forth another fantastical reimagination of classic tales, the fourth film in the franchise — called Descendants: The Rise of Red — is set to introduce the opposing offspring of Queen of Hearts and Cinderella. Now, Disney has released a teaser for the upcoming film, showcasing Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker as Red and Chloe, respectively.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 12, Descendants: The Rise of Red will center on the coup against Auradon spearheaded by Rita Ora's Queen of Hearts. This forces polar opposites, Red and Chloe, to work together to foil the villain's yet another evil scheme. Staying true to the franchise's musical nature, the new movie will feature seven new original songs as well as a cover of the classic "So This Is Love" from the 1950 Cinderella film. The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads as follows:

"'Descendants: The Rise of Red'" follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path."

The ‘Descendants’ Universe Expands With New VKs and Ensemble Characters

In addition to Cantrall playing the newest Villain Kid and Baker as Cinderella and King Charming's daughter, the latest film in the franchise will feature mostly new ensemble characters, including Dara Reneé as Uliana, Morgan Dudley as the young Cinderella, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter, Ruby Rose Turner as the young Queen of Hearts, Joshua Colley as the young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, and Grace Narducci as the young Fairy Godmother.

Brandy and Paolo Montalban will play Cinderella and Prince Charming, roles they famously played in 1997's Cinderella. Moreover, China Anne McClain will return as Uma, a character she played in the second Descendants movie. Melanie Paxson, meanwhile, will also reprise her role as Fairy Godmother. The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, based on a script written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will premiere on Disney+ on July 12, with a special encore on Disney Channel on August 9. You can check out the trailer below:

