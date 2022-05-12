The immensely popular fairy tale world of Descendants is about to get bigger. This week, Disney+ announced that a new original movie is in the works from Disney Branded Television. The Pocketwatch (working title) is a music and dance-filled movie that will once again center around the sons and daughters of classic Disney princesses and villains. The new installment is set to introduce Red, the teenage daughter of the iconic Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland; and Chloe, the teen daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming.

In the story, Red will be whip-smart and rebellious, while Chloe will be a perfectionist and an athlete. In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon — one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby — the two girls must join forces to travel back in time via the White Rabbit's pocket watch in order to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

The upcoming adventure is set to be directed by Jennifer Phang, who previously directed sci-fi dramas High Life and Advantageous. The Pocketwatch will be Phang’s return to directing a movie after a long stint in the TV world, during which she helmed episodes from Apple TV+’s Foundation, Cloak and Dagger, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Flight Attendant. The screenplay is by Russell Sommer (Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering) and Dan Frey, who makes his feature film debut.

In an official statement, movie director Phang praised the Descendants’ world and revealed what drew her to the project:

"’The Pocketwatch’ presents a delightful canvas with fantastical world building. Musicals sparked my imagination when I was a kid and are a huge part of what drew me to filmmaking. I think that's because they have a way of conveying these lovely, nuanced ideas through song and expressive movement. I'm also always inspired by the diversity of families that exist all around the world. So I really jumped at the chance to craft a supercharged musical experience and explore some new, invigorating themes inside an expansive Disney universe."

Aside from breathing new life into a world filled with characters that permeate virtually every child’s life, the Descendants franchise is also a major success across all media — every entry in the film series ranked #1 as the most-watched cable movie at the time of their premiere. The first two movies’ soundtracks are certified gold, and the Descendants 3 soundtrack topped the Billboard Soundtrack chart for four weeks. Throw in the 7-9 million dolls and books sold, and it’s safe to say we’re witnessing a major franchise in the making, and The Pocketwatch is probably just one step of many more to come.

Ayo Davis, president at Disney Branded Television, celebrated the making of the new movie and promised the bar is getting raised for this new one:

"With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang's directorial vision, we're setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of 'Descendants'. We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+."

Disney+ is yet to announce further details from The Pocketwatch, including the official title, cast, and release date.

