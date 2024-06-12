The Big Picture Get excited for Descendants: The Rise of Red with Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter, adding a time travel twist to the beloved franchise.

Get ready, Descendants fans! Disney has just dropped the first-look images of Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter in the highly anticipated sequel, Descendants: The Rise of Red. The exciting new chapter in the Descendants saga is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 12, and Collider has your exclusive first glimpse of Nam’s transformation into the whimsical and enigmatic character.

Nam, known for his roles in Westworld and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, steps into the shoes of Maddox Hatter, the son of the Mad Hatter. The images showcase Nam in vibrant, eclectic attire that perfectly captures the essence of the Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. With his quirky style and mysterious aura, Maddox is sure to be a standout character in this new adventure.

What Is 'The Rise of Red' About?

Descendants: The Rise of Red centers around Kylie Cantrall as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts. Red teams up with Chloe (Malia Baker) to uncover the mysteries of her mother's past. Utilizing the White Rabbit's pocket watch to travel through time, Red and Chloe embark on a mission to prevent the Queen of Hearts from becoming the tyrannical ruler we know today. Their journey is fraught with danger as they strive to avert a coup threatening the kingdom of Auradon.

The Descendants franchise first captured audiences’ hearts in 2015, introducing a musical world filled with magic and adventure. The original trilogy followed Mal (Dove Cameron), Carlos (Cameron Boyce), and Jay (Booboo Stewart) as they grappled with the legacies of their villainous parents. Now, The Rise of Red continues this beloved legacy, bringing new characters and fresh challenges to the forefront.

The first-look images of Nam as Maddox Hatter offer a fun peek into the vibrant world of Descendants: The Rise of Red. With a blend of familiar faces and new characters, the film is poised to thrill both longtime fans and newcomers. Nam’s portrayal of Maddox Hatter, alongside Cantrall’s Red and Baker’s Chloe, sets the stage for an epic adventure filled with twists, turns, and a touch of madness.

Mark your calendars for July 12, when Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive updates and sneak peeks as we countdown to the premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red. For now, enjoy the first-look images and get ready for a summer filled with magic, mystery, and mayhem in the world of Descendants. You can stream previous installments of the franchise on Disney+ right now.

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Follows Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, daughter of Cinderella, as they team up to save Auradon by traveling in back in time using the White Rabbit's pocket watch, to stop an event that would cause grave consequences. Director Jennifer Phang Cast Kylie Cantrall , Malia Baker , Dara Renee , China Anne McClain , Rita Ora , Brandy Norwood , Paolo Montalban , Melanie Paxson , Joshua Colley Main Genre Adventure Writers Dan Frey , Russell Sommer

