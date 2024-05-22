The Big Picture Descendants: The Rise of Red brings a new villain, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, on a time-travel adventure to save Auradon.

Young heroes Red and Chloe must prevent the Queen of Hearts from becoming a ruthless villain and save the kingdom from a dangerous coup.

Directed by Jennifer Phang, the sequel continues the legacy of magic and fantasy for younger audiences, premiering on Disney+ on July 12.

A new villain is about to appear in the Descendants universe, and if the heroes of this world aren't careful, she will become too powerful before they can do anything about it. Disney+ has released a new poster for Descendants: The Rise of Red, the upcoming sequel that will feature Kylie Cantrall as the titular character. An adventure taking place in this universe hasn't been released since 2019, when Descendants 3 told the story of how Mal (Dove Cameron) decided not to become the queen of Auradon unless she could help everyone around her.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will follow the titular character, who happens to be the daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, as she teams up with Chloe (Malia Baker) to figure out what went wrong during her mother's youth. By using the White Rabbit's pocket watch to travel in time, they must find a way to prevent the Queen of Hearts from becoming the ruthless villain they know from their present. If their quest succeeds, they will be able to prevent a coup from taking place in Auradon, with the kingdom in danger thanks to the Queen of Hearts.

When the Descendants franchise began, it introduced the youngest members of the audience to a musical world full of magic and fantasy. The first film followed Mal, Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart), as the crushing expectations of their parents' legacy left them with few options regarding what to do in the future. But thankfully for everyone in Auradon, the young heroes decided that they would write their own stories, moving away from the evil legacy their parents created.

The Team Behind 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'

Descendants: The Rise of Red will continue the legacy the franchise started a decade ago, which is why the studio selected Jennifer Phang to direct the new installment. The filmmaker previously worked on titles such as Advantageous and The Boys. While she remained successful on the independent circuit, the upcoming sequel will allow Phang to continue her trajectory with more commercial projects. The screenplay for Descendants: The Rise of Red was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, as the titular character defies the laws of time while trying to save the kingdom from imminent danger.

You can check out the new poster for Descendants: The Rise of Red above, before the movie premieres on Disney+ on July 12.