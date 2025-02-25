The Descendants franchise is coming back for yet another unpredictable adventure. According to Variety, a fifth Descendants movie is in development at Disney, with production set to kick off in the near future. An official title for the sequel hasn't been announced. What will make this installment stand out from the others is the fact that it will include characters from Alice in Wonderland. The Descendants franchise has always been centered around the sons and daughters of iconic Disney characters. The latest sequel will introduce Max Hatter (Brendon Tremblay), Luis Madrigal (Alexandro Byrd) and Hazel Hook (Kiara Romero).

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will be back for the untitled fifth Descendants movie. Princess Red and Princess Chloe have taken over the franchise, and their legacy will continue in a story that will allow them to visit the world of one of the most beloved stories produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Kylie Cantrall has been working with Disney for a very long time. Before she was cast as the latest face of the Descendants franchise, the performer was seen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The television spin-off showed the world that Cantrall was ready to steal the spotlight.

The last installment of the franchise, Descendants: The Rise of Red, kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Princess Red was invited to Auradon Prep because Uma (China Anne McClain) wanted to improve the diplomatic relations between her home and Wonderland. Now that the door to Wonderland has been unlocked thanks to the events of the previous movie, the upcoming Descendants sequel will continue Red's journey while introducing audiences to an entirely new set of characters. The future looks bright for what has quickly turned into one of Disney Channel's biggest properties.

Who Will Direct the Next 'Descendants' Movie?