Red and Chloe team up to save Auradon by traveling back in time, where they encounter other curious characters along the way.

Choreographer Ashley Wallen brings high-energy dance sequences to the film, elevating the musical numbers.

It's finally time, Descendants fans. The next entry in Disney's modern fairy tale saga, Descendants: The Rise of Red, hits streaming today complete with a new set of characters going on their own epic journey to save the Kingdom of Auradon. To celebrate the first film in the franchise since the original trilogy starring Dove Cameron's Mal, Collider is excited to share a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at how the song and dance sequences for the much-anticipated entry came together. Music has always been key to the success of the fantasy series, and the video shows the team going all out to create a spectacle on Disney+.

Rita Ora opens the sneak peek by gushing over the music that fills out The Rise of Red's modern fairy tale. Each song was designed to fit the characters that sing them, namely the bombastic and rebellious Red with more punk-pop tunes. Kylie Cantrall, who will lead the feature as the daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Ora) from Alice in Wonderland, emphasizes how music plays a key role in the storytelling and character development while adding a bit of variety for viewers. The artistic choices also allowed the movie's multitalented cast to stretch their vocal muscles, letting Ora rap, Brandy sing some iconic tunes, and China Anne Miller generally be a boss.

A great musical number can be elevated by an excellent dance sequence and the latest Descendants installment had a secret weapon in that regard - choreographer Ashley Wallen. A veteran dancer and choreographer who helped organize such sequences in Argylle, 2021's Cinderella, and the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, he earned high marks from Cantrall's co-star Malia Baker. Wallen helped push all the actors to capture a funkier vibe with The Rise of Red, with break-dancing and stunning coordinated routines that carry over into fight scenes and beyond. Yet, the vibes were immaculate among the cast and crew, with Wallen and the young actors hyping each other up for each high-energy performance. The result is what Miller describes as a movie that matches the Descendants feeling while forging its own identity.

What Is 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' About?

Debuting in 2015, the musical fantasy family franchise has continued the stories of classic Disney fairytales by following the children of their main characters. This new installment, directed by Advantageous helmer Jennifer Phang, continues that trend with Red, who sets out with Chloe (Baker), the daughter of Cinderella (Brandy) and Prince Charming (Paolo Montalban), on a time-bending adventure to reshape the future of Auradon. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup in the kingdom, the polar opposite pair heads back through time with the White Rabbit pocket watch to find and correct the traumatic event that set Red's mother on her villainous path. Along the way, they'll encounter other curious characters, including the whimsical Maddox Hatter (Leonardo Nam), the son of the Mad Hatter, and brave great danger to ensure a brighter future for everyone.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting today. Before (or after) you watch the long-awaited new movie, check out our exclusive sneak peek below to see how the cast and crew came together to coordinate all the new tunes and dances heard and seen on-screen.

