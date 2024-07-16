The Big Picture Descendants: The Rise of Red breaks viewership records on Disney+ with 6.7 million views in three days.

The Acolyte and other shows also had high viewership, making it tough to compare numbers accurately.

Disney+ offers a rich library of content, including Marvel and Star Wars projects, a must-have for fans.

The latest Disney Channel Original Movie has absolutely smashed a major viewership record. A new report from Deadline revealed that Descendants: The Rise of Red is now the most-viewed premiere for a DCOM in the platform's history, with more than 6.7 million views during its first three days on the platform. While Disney has been inconsistent in the past by sometimes reporting numbers from one day and others reporting up to six days, a good benchmark for comparison is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, which the streamer reported to have 4.6 million views in its first three days on Disney+.

While technically Descendants: The Rise of Red can say it has the best Disney+ premiere for a DCOM in history, it's hard to accurately say that when examining some other numbers. The Acolyte, for example, while not a DCOM, Disney still reported to have 4.8 million views during its first day on the platform. It's tough to say whether this would amount to more than 6.7 over a three-day period, given how many people were eager to watch the show when it premiered, but it's also impossible to rule out. Other numbers that have been given in the past include Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which reeled in 13.3 million views in its first six days, and Loki Season 2, which earned 10.9 million views in its first three days streaming, over four million more than Descendants: The Rise of Red.

What Else Is Streaming on Disney+?

Disney+ may not have the same prowess as Prime Video or Max when it comes to platform originals, but where it isn't lacking is the library of content that it owns the rights to. With all Marvel and Star Wars projects, which are two of the highest-grossing and most-watched franchises in history, Disney+ is a must-have for fans of superhero or sci-fi stories.

Currently streaming on Disney+, aside from Descendants: The Rise of Red is the latest Star Wars show The Acolyte, which takes place roughly 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. Coming soon for the platform is Agatha All Along, the Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spin-off series which is set to premiere its first two episodes on September 18, and run through until after Halloween.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will premiere on Disney Channel on August 9. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+ in the meantime.

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Follows Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, daughter of Cinderella, as they team up to save Auradon by traveling in back in time using the White Rabbit's pocket watch, to stop an event that would cause grave consequences. Director Jennifer Phang Cast Kylie Cantrall , Malia Baker , Dara Renee , China Anne McClain , Rita Ora , Brandy Norwood , Paolo Montalban , Melanie Paxson , Joshua Colley Writers Dan Frey , Russell Sommer Studio(s) Disney Channel

