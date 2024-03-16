The Big Picture Kristine Froseth's character in 'Desert Road' is trapped in a time loop near a gas station, facing eerie desert encounters.

Frances Fisher and Beau Bridges share their excitement for the captivating story and emotional impact of the film's script.

Director Shannon Triplett discusses the film's evolution post-screenings, along with details on the cast's experience filming.

Just in time for the world premiere, Collider's Steve Weintraub got to sit down with the Desert Road cast and writer-director Shannon Triplett at SXSW 2024 to speak more about the incredible script and pick the brains of Triplett and cast members Kristine Froseth (Sharp Stick), Max Mattern, Frances Fisher and Beau Bridges. The conundrum of the film is Froseth, the main character, finds herself trapped in a time loop and is eager to break free. Desert Road also stars Ryan Hurst, D.B. Woodside, Rachel Dratch, and Edwin Garcia II.

Frances Fisher and the other cast members expressed their excitement about working on the thriller with such a captivating story, the script and work on set touched many emotional chords. "It was a page turner. I couldn't put it down until I finished it because I couldn't wait to see what happened. I cannot wait to see what Shannon has done with this remarkable story about self-doubt, and if something happens, and you don't know your way out of it, you return to it, and it's a metaphor for all of us because we are stuck in something, and we see the same patterns happening over and over and over again, but until you forgive or do self investigation, you are going to come back to the car." Frances says during the interview.

What Is 'Desert Road' About?

Image via SXSW

Desert Road finds Kristine Froseth’s character stuck near a gas station after a minor car accident. As she tries to get help and get her car back on the road, she starts walking only to find herself standing right in front of her car again. Confused, she tries again, and like before, she’s back at her car. As night falls and creepy people from the desert emerge, she fears she's going to die on this endless desert road. For more on the film you can read Robert Taylor's review.

During the interview, Triplett, Froseth, Mattern, Fisher, and Bridges talk about what drew them to the project, how the film changed after friends and family screenings, what scene they were each excited to film, and more. In addition, Fisher & Bridges talk about some of their other projects and Froseth talks briefly about Paul Schrader’s next film, Oh, Canada. Watch what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what was talked about during the interview.

Shannon Triplett, Kristine Froseth, Max Mattern, Frances Fisher & Beau Bridges

What is the film about?

1:10 –Froseth talks about reading the script for the first time.

2:10 – What made Frances Fisher & Beau Bridges want to be part of Desert Road?

4:15 – Triplett talks about why this was the story she wanted to tell as her feature debut.

5:20 – Who did Triplett show the movie to for honest feedback?

6:00 – Did they change the film as a result of friends and family screenings?

6:38 – What was the scene or sequence they were most excited to film and why?

8:40 - With Kristine Froseth being in every scene what was it like making the movie?

9:40 – If they could only watch one TV show for the rest of their lives what would it be and why?

12:05 - Frances Fisher & Beau Bridges answer if someone has never seen anything they’ve done before what is the first thing they should watch and why?

13:35 – What can Kristine Froseth say about being part of Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada?

Be sure to watch the entire interview with Steve and the cast to get more insight on the new thriller, Desert Road, premiering March 10, 2024.