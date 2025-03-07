Paradise and Zero Day might be two of the biggest new shows on television, and part of that has to do with their respective premises. Paradise, originally billed as a murder mystery revolving around Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), took a sharp turn with its reveal that the events of the series take place after the end of the world. Zero Day features a former president (Robert de Niro) dealing with the fallout of a cyberterrorist attack meant to topple the government. Both shows are also notable for having an ensemble cast packed with talent, leading to different dynamics between characters. With Paradise just finishing up its first season this week and Zero Day dropping its entire run, fans of one or both shows are probably looking for a show that fits a similar mold, and that's where Designated Survivor comes in.

Designated Survivor takes its name and premise from the concept of the "designated survivor": a person in the presidential line of succession who's kept in a safe position during events where the majority of the government is gathered together, on the off chance something catastrophic happens. In the case of Kiefer Sutherland's Thomas Kirkman, he is named the designated survivor during the President's State of the Union speech...and becomes President when an explosion claims the lives of most of the government. Designated Survivor was an immediate standout due to Sutherland's presence, and the approach it took to its high-concept pitch.

‘Designated Survivor’ Showed Off Kiefer Sutherland’s Range

Designated Survivor marked somewhat of a turning point for Sutherland; up until that point, TV audiences knew him as hardened counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer, thanks to the success of 24. In contrast, Designated Survivor portrays Kirkman as a pacifist who admits he's never hit anyone, and who was underestimated due to his role as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He's even shown sporting a pair of glasses, something Jack Bauer would never be seen in.

That being said, Sutherland knows when to be compassionate and when to be ruthless playing Kirkman. The compassionate moments come mostly with his family, particularly his wife Alex (Natascha McElhonne) and kids Penny (McKenna Grace) and Leo (Tanner Buchanan). The tough moments show in the pilot, with a standout scene featuring Kirkman in discussion with an Iranian ambassador. Kirkman lets the ambassador know in no uncertain terms that he knows the Iranian military has destroyers in U.S. territory, and that they can either retreat or risk starting a war. It was a bold statement for a man who had just become President, but it was an example of the balancing act that Sutherland would have to perform across Designated Survivor's run.

Political Drama and Murder Mysteries Drive ’Designated Survivor’s Narrative