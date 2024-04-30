The Big Picture Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are HGTV's new star couple in Divided by Design.

The couple's competitive spirit will be showcased as they run rival design firms.

Despite working separately, the show will feature their joint projects and house renovation.

Netflix’s Designing Miami’s star couple is back once again in an HGTV series called Divided by Design. Although the two are married — both Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are interior designers and have their separate companies. So, to add some more spice to their already exciting dynamic, the couple will be embracing a little competition against each other this time around, in the newly announced show.

Divided by Design will premiere this summer, starting June 10, 2024, and will follow the married couple as they run their respective design firms and compete to bag the same clients. In an interview with PEOPLE, back when Designing Miami was released, the two made it very clear how obsessive they are — not just about each other but also about winning. So while the young Latino power couple worked together in the Netflix series, their audiences will have a fresh dynamic to explore when the couple is pitted against each other in the upcoming nine-episode docuseries.

Eilyn Jimenez is the creative director of Sire Design and Ray Jimenez, on the other hand, is the founder and creative director of Raymond Nicolas Design House. Just as Designing Miami — Divided by Design will also spotlight the couple working on projects in Miami. In another exclusive clip released by PEOPLE, the couple recently reflected upon Miami being the epicenter of multiple cultures in the following words:

“You’re at the epicenter of so many different cultures. Miami is very competitive when it comes to interior design. You’ve got to be on your game, because if you’re not, you’re going to fall to the bottom of the list."

Eilyn and Ray Jimenez Prefer to Not Work Together

The couple chooses to work separately mainly because the two have completely opposite design sense and also because they’re both exteremely competitive! While Ray exclaims on their opposite design senses to satirically set the stage for their upcoming show in the exclusive clip, Eilyn goes on to explain that she likes to “mix and match old world, new world aesthetics and blend coastal, contemporary and modern.” Her other half, however, likes to “rip stuff up” and make something “unique and different.”

However, the good thing is, that while the couple chooses to keep their work separate, both Designing Miami and Divided by Design have them working together under the same banner. Both of them are also confident that what they have going on is special, different, and unique! In addition to the little not-so-friendly competition in the upcoming series, the show will also give us a peek at their business projects and gut renovation of their own house!

Divided by Design will premiere on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10|9c on HGTV. Check out the show’s announcement on HGTV’s Instagram below: