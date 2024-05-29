The Big Picture A Vanity Fair photo shoot went sour with the cast feuding over being front and center for the photos.

A lawsuit between Nicolette Sheridan and Marc Cherry highlighted on-set confrontations and favoritism among writers.

Felicity Huffman defended Eva Longoria from a bully on the set of Desperate Housewives.

With any long-running TV show, there are bound to be rumors of behind-the-scenes drama and feuds. Most of the time these are just ploys to get people talking, but sometimes they have some weight behind them. We’ve seen these kinds of stories come out of shows such as The Good Wife, where a feud between Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi almost tore the series apart. And, of course, the ever-infamous feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker on, and off, the set of Sex and the City. But there’s another series that has its fair share of scandals: Desperate Housewives. The show follows four housewives; Susan (Teri Hatcher), Bree (Marcia Cross), Lynette (Felicity Huffman), and Gaby (Eva Longoria), and the dramas and scandals that fill their day-to-day lives. The inciting incident is the death of their friend and fellow housewife Mary Alice (Brenda Strong), and when they discover that her suicide may have been the result of blackmail, they seek to uncover the dark side of Mary Alice’s seemingly perfect life.

It’s a series that is rife with drama, some mundane, some juicy, and some just purely off the walls. But at its core, Desperate Housewives is a show about friendship, and every episode proves just how strong the bond between the titular housewives is. So it’s surprising to learn that that wasn’t exactly the case on set. In fact, quite the opposite. From lawsuits, to bullying, the Desperate Housewives set was nothing short of messy.

The Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

The on-set drama started early on in the series. After winning many awards at the Golden Globes following Season 1, the cast landed the cover of Vanity Fair. But what should have been an exciting achievement didn’t exactly go as planned. The photo shoot featured the women posing by a pool, with a headline that reads “You Won’t Believe What It Took Just To Get This Photo!” The article that went along with the piece detailed some of the issues faced when shooting the photos that should’ve served as red flags. For starters, there was mandatory stipulations in place, like each woman would have their own hair and makeup team. But there was one mandatory rule that really caught the eye of the Vanity Fair team. One that asked that one specific woman not be given first dibs at wardrobe, and that she not, under any circumstances, be front and center for any group photos.

That woman is Teri Hatcher, who plays Susan on the show. And when the women were getting in position for the cover shot, which sees them in front of a pool clad in bathing suits, an explosion ensued. The outburst came from Marcia Cross when she noticed that Hatcher was front and center for the photo, clad in a bright red bathing suit that was sure to catch the eye and keep it. Cross reportedly went to the publicity coordinator and berated him for allowing such a thing to happen. The unnamed co-ordinator worked out a new plan which involved putting Nicolette Sheridan (who plays Edie Brit) in the middle next to Cross, with Hatcher at the end of the lineup. It did solve the main issue of having Hatcher front and center, but when the physical magazine was released, the issue arose once again. When the spread was completely unfolded everyone was visible, but when it was closed, Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman were cut out. Unintentionally, of course, but nonetheless a stir.

The shoot was so bad in fact that ABC released a statement in regard to it.

“While negotiating certain elements of photo shoots is standard practice, and was part of our coordination with Vanity Fair, this shoot simply did not go as planned. Because of this, our talent were made to deal as best they could with a situation not of their making. This one isolated incident does not define these women or their relationship.”

But as the series went on, and more and more drama was reported, it became clear that the Vanity Fair incident was a much bigger deal than the network let on.

Nicolette Sheridan Filed a Lawsuit Against Marc Cherry

Nicolette Sheridan played the promiscuous Edie Britt in seasons 1-5 of Desperate Housewives, before her character was killed off in shocking and sudden fashion. A year later, she filed a twenty-million dollar lawsuit against the show’s creator, Marc Cherry. The lawsuit was for a plethora of reasons which included, assault and battery, gender violence, and wrongful termination. Sheridan reported that Cherry hit her in the face while on set, and then fired her after she complained. This altercation was confirmed by Eva Longoria in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show, albeit in a “beat-around-the-bush” kind of way.

"They did have a thing on set. I guess it was a couple years ago. It's so long ago, the actual incident, and I wasn't on set when it happened.” Longoria explained. “Something happened on set regarding them doing a scene. She was doing a scene, and … he was showing her how to do a scene. Honestly, I wish I knew what happened. During that time too, I didn't work with Nicollette's character.

Cherry refuted the claim and said in his testimony that he had tapped her on the head during rehearsal to show her how best to play out a physical gag in one of the scenes. And on the topic of wrongful termination, Cherry shared that the studio approved his plan to write off Sheridan’s character a year before she was notified. This led to the case being dismissed, after the court found that Sheridan hadn’t been wrongfully terminated after all. But the lawsuit did open up a larger conversation on set, and a group of writers came forward with their own claims against Cherry. They claimed that he was very confrontational and occasionally had “hissy fits,” while also saying that he favored the show’s male writers over the female writers.

The Cast Excluded Teri Hatcher From the Wrap Gift

After eight seasons, Desperate Housewives aired its final episode in 2012, bringing an end to the iconic and influential drama series. Upon wrapping, the cast gave farewell gifts to the crew, but Teri Hatcher’s name was noticeably missing from said gifts, instead replaced by Vanessa Williams who joined the show as Renee Perry in Season 7. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the note on the gift read:

“Just know that on all your future adventures you are carrying a little piece of our love and gratitude. Thank you for a magical 8 years. Love, Eva, Marcia, Felicity and Vanessa.”

The same article reported that Hatcher seemingly acknowledged the rift between her and the cast in an email to TV Guide Magazine, which read:

“I will never disclose the true and complicated journey of us all, but I wish everyone on this show well. Marc created out of thin air a majestic street called Wisteria Lane with its picket fences, its flowers always in bloom… and four really complimentary characters: a selfish girl, a harried woman, a repressed control freak and a soul-searching, well-meaning fumbler. Those four characters and the actresses who played them seemed to meld together in a way that harkens the phrase ‘once in a lifetime.’”

Eva Longoria Had a Bully On the Set of 'Desperate Housewives'

In 2019, Felicity Huffman pled guilty in the college admissions scandal which rocked Hollywood. But her longtime friend, and previous co-star Eva Longoria wrote a letter on behalf of Huffman. In the letter, Longoria describes how Huffman took her under her wing when the show first started out, and that she was there for her when she was being bullied by another cast member, who she leaves unnamed.

“When I began the TV show, I was very new to the business and industry as a whole. Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing.” Longoria wrote. “From the first table read of the script, she noticed me sitting alone, scared and unsure of where to go and what to do. Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me. She approached me, introduced herself and said, ‘Don’t be scared, we will get through this together.’”

Longoria’s letter went on to share that she was bullied on the set of the show by another star, and that Huffman stood up for her.

“There was a time when I was being bullied at work by a co-worker. I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture. Until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone. I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity.”

Marc Cherry also spoke up in regard to Huffman, and acknowledged the past toxicity on set, including one star in specific who seemed to be the root cause of a lot of the behind-the-scenes drama.

“She was a big star with some big behavioral problems.” Cherry said of the unnamed star. “Everyone tried their darndest to get along with this woman over the course of the show. It was impossible. And things went from bad to worse. Felicity still insisted on saying, ‘Good morning’ to this actress, even though she knew she wouldn’t get a response. I found out about this and asked Felicity about it. She smiled and said, ‘Just because that woman’s determined to be rude, doesn’t mean she can keep me from being polite.’”

Eva Longoria Confirmed a ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reunion

In a 2023 interview with Radio Times, Eva Longoria shared that she would be open to a reboot of the iconic series. "I’d be the first one to sign up. I’d probably be the only one.” She began. "I always tell Marc, ‘So, you wouldn’t do a reboot?’ He just thinks we have fully mined those characters. He doesn’t know what else there is to say about those characters." But all hope was not lost it seems, because Longoria has recently shared that a reunion is in the works to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show. The only details at the moment is that it will not be a spin-off, so it will likely be more in line with the Friends reunion that came about in 2021. Unlike Friends though, not all of the Desperate Housewives cast has stayed close friends, which means that a reunion will likely be rife with drama if the aforementioned events are to be believed. But even with all of the backstage drama, fans love Desperate Housewives, and will always crave more of life on Wisteria Lane. The good, the bad, and the ugly.

Desperate Housewives is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

