ABC's Desperate Housewives was one of the hottest drama series starring an array of notable stars, including Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, and Felicity Huffman. The show takes place in the picturesque American suburbs where several women who are all neighbors and longtime friends lead seemingly normal lives, but when one of them winds up dead, the others begin to uncover a series of secrets, scandals, and even murder.

The award-winning show ran for eight seasons and featured iconic guest stars such as Bob Newhart, Beau Bridges, and Castle and The Rookie star, Nathan Fillion. Out of the series' one hundred and eighty episodes, there are some, like Season 4, Episode 17, "Free," and Season 5, Episode 13, "The Best Thing That Could Ever Have Happened," are just a few among the best Desperate Housewives episodes of all time.

10 "Remember: Part 2"

Season 2, Episode 24

In the season 2 finale episode, "Remember: Part 2," Bree (Marcia Cross) learns that her daughter, Danielle (Joy Lauren), has run off with Matthew (Mehcad Brooks), who she discovers is a murderer and, out of fear for her daughter's safety, she tries to escape from the psychiatric hospital. While Bree tries to save Danielle, the other women also go through a series of life-altering moments that leave audiences with one heck of a cliffhanger.

The season 2 finale is a whirlwind of an episode that reveals several secrets and revelations for all the women of Wisteria Lane, making it one of the best episodes in the series. As viewers find themselves on the edge of their seats following the current timeline of events, the episode also features flashbacks of the women that explain how they're all connected in the present time, which is a solid maneuver that brings at least one plot line full circle.

9 "Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know"

Season 5, Episode 19

After losing another one of their own, Edie Britt (Nicollette Sheridan), in a freak accident, the women are brought together by the tragedy and decide to go on a road trip to give Edie's ashes to her son. While on their way, each of the women reminisce about their friend and look back at the times and how she helped them all in her unique way that many were not aware of before.

Edie was always known for her straightforward, no-shame attitude that sometimes put her in a poor, unforgiving light, but in season 5, episode 19, "Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know," audiences get a rare glimpse into Edie's more sensitive and kind side that she hid from most of the world. While some fans may or may not have liked Edie, the episode is a fitting send-off for the character, focusing on her genuine qualities that made her a one-of-a-kind resident on Wisteria Lane.

8 "Give Me the Blame"

Season 8, Episode 22

As Bree's trial continues, her attorney, Trip Weston (Scott Bakula), tries to convince her to tell the truth about what really happened to Gaby's (Longoria) stepfather, Alejandro Perez (Tony Plana) on the night of his murder, fearing she may be convicted of the crime. Meanwhile, Gaby tries to find a solution that will exonerate Bree and Susan tries to keep her recent sale of her house a secret until she can find the right time to tell everyone.

Season 8, episode 22, "Give Me the Blame," speaks volumes to the strength of the women's friendship, especially Bree and Gaby's. Even though Bree is innocent, she can't bring herself to let Gaby go through the trauma of not only a trial but also reliving the horrible abuse she endured from her stepfather. Considering how the situation looks utterly hopeless and Bree's freedom hangs in the balance, the episode is full of suspense and anticipation, cementing it as one of the show's finest.

7 "Free"

Season 4, Episode 17

In the season four finale, "Free," several residents in the neighborhood are faced with deadly threats, causing everyone to feel on edge. When Katherine Mayfair (Dana Delany) and Bree are taken hostage by Wayne Davis (Gary Cole), the secrets of Katherine's turbulent past are revealed, as well as the fate of Dylan. Meanwhile, Ellie (Justine Bateman), who is now a fugitive, contacts Gaby to retrieve a teddy bear that is secretly full of thousands of dollars.

The season four finale is a lot to take in for fans as there are several different scenarios taking place. While some might find the number of situations exhausting to follow, each one tediously wraps up the main plots in the season, notably Katherine's mysterious past and what exactly happened to Dylan. The women, especially Bree, always seem to find themselves in sticky situations, but this is one season finale that ties almost everything up in a neat bow while still leaving some minor unanswered questions for the following season.

6 "One Wonderful Day"

Season 1, Episode 23

In the show's first season finale, "One Wonderful Day," fans finally learn the truth behind Mary Alice's shocking suicide and Mike Delfino (James Denton) tries to take his revenge on her husband for the murder of Deirdre Taylor, who is revealed to be Zach's (Cody Kasch) biological mother and Mike's son. While the season's main mystery is pieced together, more drama lies ahead as Bree's husband (Steven Culp) dies and Gaby discovers she is pregnant and is unsure of whom the father is.

The first season finale is one of the best episodes in the show as it involves so many pieces that surprisingly all fit and make sense. The writing of the first season successfully lays a trail of breadcrumbs that keep audiences completely invested in every episode, leading to a highly satisfying result that isn't too far-fetched. In 2009, TV Guide ranked the episode at #55 on their list of the 100 Greatest Episodes of All-Time, establishing it to be one of the all-time best Desperate Housewives episodes.

5 "Down the Block There's a Riot"

Season 7, Episode 10

When Mary Alice's husband, Paul Young (Mark Moses), opens a halfway house on Wisteria Lane against his neighbors' wishes, the neighborhood rallies and protests the decision, resulting in an out-of-control mob frenzy. Meanwhile, all the women meet to discuss Young's nefarious actions while also trying to find out if anyone else in the neighborhood would be willing to sell their home to Young and expand his project.

Season 7, episode 10, "There's a Riot Down the Block," centers around Young's petty form of revenge as well as the social issues of rehabilitation and affordable housing. While the episode focuses on serious subjects, it also features the group of friends trying to fight for their neighborhood to stay the same while also undergoing their own forms of changes in their lives. The episode parallels each scenario exceptionally well and is essentially a thought-provoking episode as well as one of the best Desperate Housewives episodes.

4 "Finishing the Hat"

Season 8, Episode 23

The series finale, season 8, episode 23, "Finishing the Hat," has a bittersweet tone as fans say goodbye to Wisteria Lane and the characters they have grown to love for the past eight seasons. Each of the women starts a new chapter in their lives, such as Renee (Vanessa Williams) getting married, Susan's daughter, Julie (Andrea Bowen) having her baby, and Lynette accepting a new job from Katherine (who makes a surprising return) and sending her and her family to New York. As everyone embarks on their new journey, Susan moves and as she drives down the street one last time, ghosts of friends and loved ones send her off.

Some fans had mixed feelings about the series finale, but all in all, it essentially wraps everything up pretty well and ends on a sad but hopeful note for the characters' futures to come. The episode received overall positive reviews from critics, including reviewers from The Washington Post, who called it "a tidy, affectionate send-off." It also received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Kathryn Joosten and Best Voice-Over Performance for Brenda Strong who had already received two previous nominations in the category.

3 "Something's Coming"

Season 4, Episode 9

In one of the best Desperate Housewives disaster episodes, season 4, episode 9, 'Something's Coming,' everyone in the neighborhood rushes to take shelter as a large tornado heads towards them. As all the neighbors quickly gather supplies and scurry into basements and shelters, they emerge to find their homes in partial ruin while also learning that some of the residents weren't so lucky in surviving the disaster.

Season 4, Episode 9, "Something's Coming", is a traumatic episode that ends with several lives lost and others hanging in the unknown. Aside from the ominous tone and events, the episode still shows the strength of the neighborhood and how they all essentially look out for each other, even if it means putting themselves in harm's way. Despite taking away from the show's traditional comedy and humorous drama, the episode is a nice change of pace and keeps the show rooted in a relatable reality for fans.

2 "The Best Thing That Ever Could Have Happened"

Season 5, Episode 13

Bridges guest stars in one of the best episodes in the series as the local handyman, Eli Scruggs, who sadly passes away after suffering a heart attack. As everyone in the neighborhood reflects on the beloved man's sudden passing, they all come to realize how much he genuinely meant to them and how he helped them with more than just fixing problems around their homes.

Season 5, episode 13, "The Best Thing That Ever Could Have Happened," features Bridges in a one-time appearance on the show as the generous, kind-hearted Scruggs, but he leaves a lasting impression in this endearing episode. The episode is often considered to be one of the best episodes in the series and is also credited as one of the show's all-time greatest. Between each of the character's stories about Scruggs, which are humorously tailored to their personalities perfectly, and the overall performances, the episode ranks as one of the best Desperate Housewives episodes of all time.

1 "Bang"

Season 3, Episode 7

Season 3, episode 7, "Bang" literally starts off with, well, a bang as Wisteria Lane resident Carolyn Bigsby (Laurie Metcalf), who after learning her husband (Brian Kerwin) has been having an affair, enters the grocery store he owns and begins firing shots at him. The frightened husband barricades himself in his office while Carolyn holds all the shoppers in the store hostage.

The episode has been credited as one that changed the tone of Desperate Housewives forever and, ultimately, it upped the ante of the extensive lengths the show was willing to go for dramatic effect. The show features several episodes where characters are taken hostage at gunpoint, but this episode is entirely plausible, which heightens the intensity and suspense of the episode. The episode earned rave reviews from critics, including Entertainment Weekly, which praised Metclaf's performance, adding that it was overall a great episode. Considering the episode's phenomenal storytelling and beyond convincing performances by Metclaf and the entire cast, season 3, episode 7, "Bang" is undoubtedly the best Desperate Housewives episode.

