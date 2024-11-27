It's time to reopen that box of secrets down in Wisteria Lane as, after 20 years, the show's creator, Marc Cherry is ready to return to the drama-filled cul-de-sac. The Desperate Housewives creator and showrunner recently teased the possibility of a prequel series, revisiting the iconic setting from the long-running ABC hit in an earlier decade. Desperate Housewives became a cultural phenomenon during its eight-season run from 2004 to 2012. Starring Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Nicollette Sheridan, the series followed the women of Wisteria Lane as they, well, behaved atrociously to get what they wanted, killing, stealing and doing all sorts in the wake of the mysterious suicide of their neighbor, Mary Alice Young (Brenda Strong). And it was delightfully watchable trash.

Speaking with People during the show’s 20th anniversary celebrations, Cherry shared his vision for a reboot that explores the neighborhood’s history, and even proposed setting the potential series in 1966, allowing him to explore the suburban secrets of a different generation.

“I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade. Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. “I know that street like the back of my hand. When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for,” he said. “And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966.’"

Marc Cherry Isn't Convinced By a 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot

While Cherry acknowledged that the idea of a Desperate Housewives revival has been floated by fans for years—"about 70,000 people” have asked him about it—he emphasized that any reboot would need a solid artistic reason to exist, but he added that his improvements made as a storyteller over the years would be vital to his reasoning for rebooting the franchise:

“If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it. And at some point, I’ll sit down with someone and go, ‘Okay, let’s talk about if there’s a good enough “why” to do it.' I feel like if I ever got a chance to do that show again, I’d be better at the job. I learned so much.”

