According to an interview cited on Entertainment Weekly, Eva Longoria is as Desperate as those Housewives for a reunion of the hit ABC comedy-drama series, wanting to reprise her Golden Globe-nominated role as Gabrielle Solis. During the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, Longoria expressed her excitement at the potential for a reboot, saying, "Oh my God, yes! I would be the first to sign up for the reboot," before going on to add that she had already mentioned the idea to the show's creator, Marc Cherry. "I've told him a hundred times," Longoria said. "I was like, 'Let's do it again. I miss Wisteria Lane. I miss the girls. I miss Gaby Solis. I miss being her.'"

Sadly, the chances of a reboot are currently slim, especially given Longoria's previous interview with Access Hollywood, in which she mentioned that Cherry felt he had nothing left to say about the characters. Longoria mentioned that the creator had his reservations, saying, "He feels like there's no Why now? For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn't do it. He feels like, 'What do I have to say with these characters that we haven't already fully mined?'" The millions of doting admirers of the once hugely successful series are sure to root for a return to Wisteria Lane, with the excitement of Longoria, and her consistent pressing for a reboot, adding to the chances one might someday get the green light.

Longoria's Latest Project is a Return to Her Comedy-Drama Roots

All of this comes just as Longoria's latest venture, a comedy-drama series titled Land of Women, heads to Apple TV+ on June 26. Longoria stars in the series as Gala, a woman forced to suddenly flee to the quaint, sunny Spanish countryside after her husband's financial misdealings catch up with him and his family. With her spouse nowhere to be seen, Gala, alongside her mother Julia and teenage daughter Kate, finds solace in gorgeous Spanish vineyards, only for their blossoming time together to be punctured when the truth behind their arrival spreads through the town.

Land of Women is based on award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel, La Tierra de las Mujeres, and features the likes of TV icon Carmen Maura (Common Wealth) as Julia, newcomer Victoria Bazúa as Kate, and Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies). This upcoming project also joins Longoria's addition to the ever-expanding cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Eva Longoria has admitted she is more than ready for a Desperate Housewives reboot. You can stream all episodes of the legendary series right now on Hulu.

Desperate Housewives Secrets and truths unfold through the lives of female friends in one suburban neighborhood after the mysterious suicide of a neighbor. Release Date October 3, 2004 Creator Marc Cherry Cast Teri Hatcher , Felicity Huffman , marcia cross , Eva Longoria , Ricardo Chavira , Doug Savant , James Denton , Brenda Strong Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8 Studio ABC Expand

