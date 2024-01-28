The Big Picture Series creator Marc Cherry struggled to sell the script for Desperate Housewives.

The inspiration for the show came from a true crime case involving a mother who harmed her own children.

The show resonated with audiences by portraying the struggles of housewives, challenging the idea of the perfect housewife.

In the early 2000s, the women of Wisteria Lane ruled soapy television. Created by Marc Cherry, Desperate Housewives began airing in 2004 and portrayed a group of women who find themselves struck by tragedy when their friend Mary Alice (Brenda Strong) inexplicably kills herself. The entirety of the first season follows the aftermath of Mary Alice’s death, and sees her friends try to uncover the mystery behind it. The series lasted 8 seasons, and with each passing season the storylines got progressively more unhinged, with tornadoes striking the lane, and planes crashing onto it. But despite some more unique moments, the show’s inspiration is grounded in surprising, and dark, reality.

Marc Cherry Was in a Career Slump When He Came Up With ‘Desperate Housewives’

Before Desperate Housewives made it big, Marc Cherry was an executive producer and writer on The Golden Girls — proof that he knew what he was doing and could do it well, but no one was willing to take a chance on his new work. Part of the struggle came from the fact that Desperate Housewives was initially marketed as a black comedy, and was consistently being rejected by networks. On top of it all, he was in the market for a new agent because his had embezzled from him and was sent to jail. But it was that horrible turn of events that ended up changing his life. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Marc Cherry shared some wisdom he’s learned throughout his career and shared the story of how Desperate Housewives finally came to be.

"I was an unemployed 42-year-old writer with an agent who embezzled from me and I had to send her to jail. Plus, I was going broke at the time, so it was a double whammy. It was devastating, but because of that, I had to get new agents and they were the ones who figured out how to sell this script about housewives I'd written. That changed my whole life, whereas my old agent had the same script, but couldn't figure out how to sell it. My whole life turned on the fact this agent stole from me."

The new agency he went to was Paradigm, and they instantly fell in love with the script, but they knew it wouldn’t sell under its current label of black comedy. So, they made some tweaks to the script and marketed it as a soap, and within days ABC had bought the rights to the script. The show was a success from the get-go, and resonated with audiences — which is exactly what Cherry intended for. Though the eventual concept for the show came from a conversation with his mother, the wheels began turning when Cherry was watching news coverage of a devastating crime case.

‘Desperate Housewives’ Is Inspired by a True Story

In an interview with The New York Times in 2004, Marc Cherry revealed the true-crime story that planted the seeds for Desperate Housewives. The case was that of Andrea Yates, who, in 2001, was convicted of drowning her five children. Cherry watched the coverage of the trial with his mother. While Cherry was horrified by the crime, he was also shocked by his mother’s reaction to it — but it was her response that helped create Desperate Housewives.

"I turned to her and said, 'Gosh, can you imagine a woman so desperate that she would hurt her own children?' My mother took her cigarette out of her mouth and said, 'I've been there.' I said, 'What?'” Cherry revealed. “You have to understand I've always seen my mom as the perfect wife and mother, a woman who aspired to being a homemaker. That's what she wanted and that was her life. And it was shocking to find out that she indeed had moments of great desperation when my sisters and I were little and my dad was off getting a master's degree in Oklahoma and she was alone with three kids, 5, 4 and 3, who were just bouncing off the walls, and she was starting to lose it. She started telling me these stories. And I realized if my mother had moments like this, every woman who is in the suburban jungle has. And that's where I got the idea to write about four housewives."

As dark of a story as it may be, it makes a lot of sense with the show. While Desperate Housewives is, on the surface, quite funny, and filled with drama and steamy romance, it also has a very dark underbelly. The overarching mysteries that each season followed grew more and more intense as the series went on and found its footing, but at the heart of it all was always a desperate housewife with a secret. There was, of course, Mary Alice, who started it all, followed by Betty Applewhite (Alfre Woodard), Katherine Mayfair (Dana Delany), and more. It was always a female-focused show, but it was especially unique because of the stories it weaved. It rarely played things safe, and though some storylines went a little off the rails, there wasn’t anything like it on TV, and audiences were glued in.

During the same New York Times interview, Marc Cherry's mother chimed in and shared her view on the series, saying: "It's fictitious, but closer to reality than most reality shows. It takes real-life things and deals with them in a lighthearted way." She also shared that the character she identifies with the most is Lynette, played by Felicity Huffman. When we first meet Lynette, she is a stay-at-home mom to four children and she’s barely hanging on. She loves them unconditionally, but you can see the cracks showing through her strong facade — something that resonated with a lot of viewers, including Cherry’s mother. It stripped away a lot of the glorification of being a housewife, and showed that it isn't always great. It showed audiences that it was okay to struggle with motherhood and marriage, and that there is no such thing as a perfect housewife, just desperate ones trying to get by. Cherry himself said it perfectly: "This show is actually a love letter to all the women out there who have issues and are trying their best to be stay-at-home moms."

Desperate Housewives is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

