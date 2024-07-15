The Big Picture Desperate Lies on Netflix explores complex themes like sexual assault, paternity, and societal blame towards victims.

The Brazilian series takes place in Rio de Janeiro, reflecting the city's transformation and rise of violence.

Created by Angela Chaves, Desperate Lies is currently #10 among the most-watched non-English TV series on Netflix.

As several titles have already proven, Netflix hits aren't limited to English-language titles. The easy access to movies and TV shows from other countries has made it possible for subscribers to experience the culture and storytelling styles of different countries. This week, one of the standouts from the streamer's catalog was a Brazilian series called Desperate Lies. The show centers around Liana (Juliana Paes), a woman whose life gets turned upside down after an unexpected pregnancy, betrayal, and abuse.

Desperate Lies has in its central theme an event that's rare but possible: Liana gets overjoyed once she finds out that she's pregnant, but there are two twists. The babies are twins and have different DNAs, meaning each of them comes from a different father. To make matters worse, Liana learns that her husband Tomás (Vladimir Brichta) has cheated on her with her best friend and, after a night out to clear her head, she ends up being sexually assaulted.

The story of Desperate Lies spans across seventeen years, a period during which Liana struggles to hide her terrible secret from everyone around her. At the same time, aside from the twisty nature of the story, the series also deals with complex themes such as how society has (more or less) evolved to stop blaming victims of sexual attacks, how parenthood should be handled and, ultimately, how women were and have been treated by their romantic partners.

'Desperate Lies' Takes You To One of The Most Popular Cities In The World

Desperate Lies takes place in Rio de Janeiro, which is the scenario of some of the most popular Brazilian titles known throughout the world. It was the main location of Academy Award-nominated movie City of God — which just recently scored a belated sequel series — and Central Station, which earned Brazilian actress Fernanda Montenegro an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 1999. The Netflix series also chronicles the transformation of the Brazilian landmark city and the rise of violence in its neighborhoods.

The new series is created by Angela Chaves, who has helmed several episodes from Brazilian soap operas — the most popular form of entertainment TV program in the country. The show has a slightly bigger episode count than other Netflix series (17 episodes), but subscribers didn't seem to find this intimidating. Desperate Lies is currently #10 among the most-watched non-English TV series on the Netflix catalog.

You can stream all episodes of Desperate Lies now. Check out the official trailer above.

