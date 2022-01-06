Lionsgate promises that “all roads lead to justice” in a new trailer for their upcoming Western film, Desperate Riders. Directed by Michael Feifer (Catch the Bullet), the movie is set to be released on February 25. A gunslinging feature about an unstoppable outlaw, the trailer for Desperate Riders shows us a high-action, over-the-top film.

Starring as bad guy Thorn Larson is country music star, Trace Adkins. No stranger to the silver screen, Adkins has previously held roles in other films such as Old Henry, I Can Only Imagine, and 13 Minutes. Joining Adkins in Desperate Riders will be Drew Waters (True Detective), Vanessa Evigan (Only God Can), Sam Ashby (Sweet Magnolias), Victoria Pratt (Mutant X), Rob Mayes (My Christmas Inn), Brock O’Hurn (The Resort), Cowboy Troy, Erin Bethea (Fireproof), Peter Sherayko (Tombstone), T. Graham Brown, Roy Snow, Tom Berenger, Fred Yanda, Kevin Harris, Jerry Bestpitch, Vernon Walker (Catch the Bullet), and Torry Martin.

The film promises to bring both ample amounts of shootouts as well as campy vibes as the cowboy party sets out West in hot pursuit of their cunning and blood-thirsty target. If they’re smart, it shouldn’t be too tough to find him seeing as how in the trailer alone, we see Thorn gun down over a dozen people.

Desperate Riders will premiere on February 25. Check out the film’s trailer and synopsis below:

The action begins as Kansas Red (Waters) rescues young Billy (Ashby) from a card-game shootout. The boy asks Red for help protecting his family from Thorn (Adkins), an outlaw who’s just kidnapped Billy’s mother, Carol (Pratt). As Red and Billy ride off to rescue Carol, they run into the beautiful and tough-as-nails Leslie (Evigan), who’s managed to escape Thorn’s men. The three race to stop Thorn’s wedding to Carol with guns a-blazing. But here’s the catch: Does she want to be rescued?

