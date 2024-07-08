The Big Picture Rosanna Arquette wants a sequel to Desperately Seeking Susan exploring the characters' lives 40 years later.

Arquette addresses past tensions with director Susan Seidelman, suggesting issues are resolved.

A sequel could see Madonna return to acting for the first time since 2002's Die Another Day.

What would it take for audiences to see Madonna taking on an acting role again? If it's up to Rosanna Arquette (Big Sky), all we'd need is a greenlight for an interesting sequel. During an interview on the Girls on Film podcast, Arquette talked about something that's been on her mind for quite a while: a follow-up to her 1985 comedy Desperately Seeking Susan.

During the interview, Arquette commented that she often wonders about the fate of her character Roberta Glass and the title character that Madonna played. In the story, the two women strike up an unlikely friendship — Roberta is suburban housewife who's exhausted of her boring white-picket fence life and wants an adventure. It comes in the form of Susan, a free-spirited and unapologetic woman who teaches Roberta a thing or two about living in the moment. But what would they look like forty years later? Arquette wheighs in:

“I always had a fantasy about what happened to them. Who are they now? It would be so great to make that movie. And see where everybody ends up. Do Dez [Aidan Quinn’s character] and her stay together? What happens to them?”

Would 'Desperately Seeking Susan 2' Have The Same Director Despite Feud?

On the podcast, Arquette was also blunt about her issues of Desperately Seeking Susan's director Susan Seidelman. The actor revealed that there were "moments of tension" because Seidelman's directing style was not nurturing, but conceded that their issues hailed from a combination of "inexperience" and "hyper-sensitivity." Arquette suggested that their issues are long gone. Additionally, a sequel would see the Queen of Pop music take on an acting role for the first time since 2002's Die Another Day.

Desperately Seeking Susan 2 would be a sequel that reflects Hollywood's recent tendency of catching up with characters that were popular several decades ago. Last week, Netflix released Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which had Eddie Murphy reprise the title character role for the first time in 30 years. Recently, Murphy also revived a beloved character in Coming 2 America. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence also returned to Bad Boys 4 Life, Tom Cruise took another flight as Maverick for the first time since 1986's Top Gun and so on.

So far, there has been no official news regarding a sequel for Desperately Seeking Susan. Stick with Collider to find out new information as soon as it is announced.

