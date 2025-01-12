Steve Carell's Despicable Me franchise is proving to have a longstanding devoted viewership, especially on Netflix. As of January 9, the first film, Despicable Me and the sequel, Despicable Me 2 are in the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Netflix. Carell leads the 2010 film as supervillain Gru, alongside Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Elsie Fisher, playing his adoptive daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes. The logline for the first film is as follows:

"Villainous Gru lives up to his reputation as a despicable, deplorable and downright unlikable guy when he hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care."

The sequel to Despicable Me picks up shortly after the first film, with Gru adjusting to fatherhood and an all-around lack of villainy. Despicable Me 2 introduces the Anti-Villain League, which Gru is approached to work for. Along with the AVL, comes new character, Lucy, voiced by another comedy legend, Kristen Wiig. While the first two films wrap things up nicely, with Lucy and Gru falling in love and getting married by the end of the second movie, there are now four Despicable Me films as well as spin-off movies featuring the lovable minions.

What's Next for the 'Despicable Me' Franchise?

While Illumination hasn't shared any concrete plans for a fifth Despicable Me movie (though the franchise will return with Minions 3), Carell talked with Yahoo UK about what he'd like to see for a fifth movie. He says in part, "I think something's going to involve Gru jr, that is my [thought] because it's a really funny character and a funny relationship that he has with his dad and I'd like to see where the two of them end up." Ultimately, though, Carell says that a fifth movie would be up to the writers. "Far be it for me to [say], they've always chosen great paths to take with these characters so I'm always excited to see what they're coming up with, you know?" The sky seems to be the limit with Carell throwing out suggestions "whether it's a new character, they're introducing a new family member, something that kind of disrupts the family unit or disrupts his [Gru's] professional life. So I would leave it to them [the writers], but I think it could go any different direction."

The first two Despicable Me movies are available to stream on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest streaming updates.

