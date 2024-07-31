The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 climbs to 2nd at the 2024 US Box Office, surpassing Dune: Part Two with $293 million.

Franchise hits $5 billion worldwide, making it the first animated franchise to do so.

Despite success, reaching 1st in 2024 is unlikely with Inside Out 2's massive haul.

After a recent few days that have seen sustained success for the Minions-mad movie, Despicable Me 4 has now climbed to the second position in the 2024 US box office. Currently sitting on $293 million, the animated sequel has surpassed Dune: Part Two to take second place, with consistent daily takings of over $4 million, making sure this feat was well within its grasp. However, July 29 saw Despicable Me 4 take only $2.6 million, the first time the film has taken less than $3 million in a day since its July 3 release. With its theatrical run coming to an end and the announcement of a confirmed VOD release, the trend of Box Office domination will likely begin to tail off.

The chances of the film reaching first place in the year are next to zero, with that spot taken by the incomparable Inside Out 2. With the success of both proving 2024 to be a great year for animation, Despicable Me still pales in comparison with the $615 million domestic and $1.5 billion worldwide haul from Inside Out 2. In fact, for any film to overtake the Pixar sequel would be remarkable, although the recent release of Deadpool and Wolverine certainly suggests it could be the animation's biggest contender.

The 'Despicable Me' Franchise Has Now Broken a Major Record

Image via Universal Pictures

Thanks to the success of Despicable Me 4, the Despicable Me franchise has now surpassed $5 billion since its inception, becoming the first animated franchise to do so worldwide. Although Despicable Me 4 has helped tip the franchise over the edge, it is the triumph of previous installments that have played the biggest part. The second in the franchise, Despicable Me 2, earned just shy of $1 billion, as did Minions: The Rise of Gru. Both Despicable Me 3 and the first Minions movie smashed the $1 billion target worldwide, with this cumulative effort now reaching over $5 billion.

Despicable Me 4 is a fun adventure with a unique edge, just like the rest of the franchise. With such domination at the Box Office in the last 14 years, it was always likely that more would come in the future, which is exactly what was announced just recently when it was confirmed that Minions 3 would be on its way. The third in the Minions trilogy is set for a June 30, 2027 release date, giving fans plenty of time to rewatch the rest of the franchise before taking on its newest banana-loving, chaos-talking adventure.

Despicable Me 4 is now second in the 2024 US Box Office. You can still catch the movie in theaters right now.

