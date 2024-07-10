Gru and his minions are taking summer by storm in Despicable Me 4. Following the smash hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, the franchise is back two years later with a bang. Gru (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) are just getting used to parenthood with their three girls - Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan) - and now, they’ve got a new addition to the family: Gru Jr., who’s already giving his dad a run for his money with his mischievous antics. But it’s not all family fun - there’s a new villain in town, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), and his glamorous partner-in-crime, Valentina (Sofía Vergara). The stakes are high as the family finds themselves butting heads with this evil duo.

Since its debut in 2010, the Despicable Me franchise has gained a strong worldwide following. With a current total of six feature films and 18 short films under their belt, plus a couple of other non-film ventures, Despicable Me continues to grow as an animated phenomenon that shows no signs of slowing down. These lovable, babbling yellow creatures have become icons in their own right, synonymous with the film’s success over the past decade.

Without further ado, check out the budget breakdown for Despicable Me 4.

Budget for ‘Despicable Me 4’ by Department

Close

The overall budget for Despicable Me 4 is approximately $100 million, arguably the most out of the four Despicable Me movies (with the exception of Minions: The Rise of Gru). For comparison, check out the table below to see the budgets of the franchise’s previous films.

Film Budget Despicable Me (2010) $69 million Despicable Me 2 (2013) $76 million Minions (2015) $74 million Despicable Me 3 (2017) $80 million Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) $80-100 million

Actors

Image via Apple TV+

Although a majority of the salaries for the cast have not been made public, one actor stands out: Steve Carrell. With a current net worth of $80 million, Carrell pocketed a humble $500,000 for the first Despicable Me movie. After the first movie’s smash success, Carrell reportedly cashed in big time, scooping up between $15 to $20 million per film for Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me 3, and Minions: The Rise of Gru. With the increasing popularity of the franchise, it’s safe to say that his salary might go higher.

The Costs of Promoting ‘Despicable Me 4’

Image via Universal Pictures

For a movie made for kids (and the young at heart), it’s no surprise that Despicable Me 4 leans heavily on toy tie-ins for its marketing. Leading the charge is toy company Funko, which has released a special edition set of Pops! featuring the members of BTS with Minion makeovers. This crossover is a marketing dream, combining the world’s hottest K-pop group, BTS - whose combined net worth exceeds $100 million - with the beloved Minions. In 2018, BTS’s advertising contracts have reportedly brought in between $842,000 and $1 million per year. While their current value in 2024 isn’t disclosed to the public, with sold-out stadium tours and an ever-increasing fanbase, it’s not surprising if their fees are not beyond the charts.

Not to be outdone, Lego has rolled out an exclusive Despicable Me 4 set. This set is packed with exciting details, new characters, and plenty of fun features. It includes Mega Minions, who are super-sized versions of the familiar yellow helpers with surprising superpowers, and Anti-Villain League (AVL) Minions, who look like secret agents in their sharp suits and are tasked with capturing villains.

How Much Does ‘Despicable Me 4’ Need To Make at the Box Office To Break Even?

Image via Illumination

Generally, a film needs to gross around two to two-and-a-half times its budget to turn a profit. For Despicable Me 4, with its $100 million budget, that means hitting the $200 to $250 million mark. Given the franchise’s history of box office dominance, reaching those numbers should be a piece of cake for our favorite minions.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane to see just how well the previous films have done.

Film Box Office Despicable Me (2010) $543.6 million Despicable Me 2 (2013) $971 million Minions (2015) $1.159 billion Despicable Me 3 (2017) $1.035 billion Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) $940.7 million

With these impressive figures in mind, it’s safe to say Despicable Me 4 is well on its way to joining the success of its predecessors. And with the film being released just right within the Fourth of July window, the numbers are looking up for Gru and his minions.

How Is ‘Despicable Me 4’ Doing at the Box Office?

Image via Universal Pictures

Initially projected to generate approximately $120 million across its extended five-day debut, Despicable Me 4 surprisingly burst onto the box office scene with the energy of a minion of a sugar high. Since its release on July 3, the film has raked in an eye-popping $52 million in just 48 hours in the domestic box office. By the end of its extended five-day debut, coinciding with the Fourth of July festivities, it amassed a grand total of $122 million.

Compared to the opening debuts of its preceding films, Despicable Me 4 falls slightly short compared to Minions ($145.5 million), Despicable Me 2 ($143 million), and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($140.6 million). However, the fourth movie definitely raked in a higher amount on its fifth day compared to Despicable Me 3, which only earned $99 million by the end of its five-day haul.

Internationally, the minions are causing a ruckus too, breaking records in markets like Australia and Argentina. Over its debut weekend, Despicable Me 4 pulled in a hefty $9.4 million in just four markets. With a global haul of $25.3 million from 20 markets, the film is setting the stage for a massive international success. At the time of this writing, Despicable Me 4 is already a roaring success, racking up $229 million worldwide.

How Does ‘Despicable Me 4’ Compare To Other Summer Movies?

Image via Universal Pictures

After the summer box office got a major boost from the smash hits Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Disney’s Inside Out 2, the minions are jumping on the bandwagon with Despicable Me 4. Inside Out 2 made huge waves when it debuted on June 14, 2024, shattering expectations with a $155 million opening weekend, way beyond its $100 million projection. And the magic isn’t just stateside - internationally, it raked in a phenomenal $295 million. Currently, Inside Out 2 has soared past the $500 million mark domestically and hit a jaw-dropping $1 billion worldwide.

But that’s not all the excitement in the summer movie lineup. A Quiet Place: Day One made a creepy, suspense-filled splash with a $53 million domestic opening and added another $45 million from overseas markets, tallying up a global debut of $98.5 million. Meanwhile, A24’s MaXXXine, the latest in Ti West’s trilogy, kicked off its opening weekend with $6.7 million domestically and another $1.1 million internationally, bringing its early global total to $7.8 million.