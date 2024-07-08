The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 opens with $229 million, surpassing Despicable Me 3's 5-day total.

Inside Out 2 reaches $533.8 million domestically, ranking 8th for 24-day totals.

A Quiet Place: Day One is still on track to surpass $200 million worldwide.

After three weeks of Disney and Pixar topping the charts, Universal and Illumination have set their Minions loose on Riley Anderson and her emotions. Despicable Me 4 opened on Wednesday to an impressive $27 million, and with a $75 million domestic haul over the weekend, the film has already raked in $122 million in just five days. While this is slightly lower than previous entries like Minions ($145.5 million), Despicable Me 2 ($143 million), and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($140.6 million), it shows a significant improvement over Despicable Me 3, which had $99 million by its fifth day. The fourth film benefitted from the holiday boost on its second day, netting $20.4 million.

Despicable Me 4’s opening weekend ranks as the eighth-best for the first full three-day of July, just behind Ant-Man and the Wasp ($75.8 million) and ahead of Transformers ($70.5 million) and Hancock ($62.6 million). Although it has the second-lowest five-day total among these films, it is expected to remain in first place next week. The $100 million budgeted film, reportedly the most expensive in the franchise, is already at $229 million worldwide and will soon start counting its profits. Each film in the series has grossed over $920 million worldwide, with the third film and Minions surpassing the billion-dollar mark.

What’s in the Top 5 at the Box Office?

Image via Pixar

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 continues to perform exceptionally well, adding another $30 million this weekend. This marks the 10th-best fourth weekend in history, behind hits like Marvel’s The Avengers ($36.6 million), Barbie ($33.8 million), and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($32.6 million). The film has reached $533.8 million domestically, securing the eighth-highest 24-day total ever. It remains ahead of Barbie’s $526.4 million pace and Incredibles 2’s $503.7 million, positioning itself as a contender to join the elite group of films that have grossed $650 million domestically. With $1.216 billion worldwide, it has entered the top 25 all-time global earners, surpassing 2008’s Iron Man.

In third place, A Quiet Place: Day One dropped 60% to $21 million. This decline is similar to its predecessor, which fell 59.2% in its second weekend. Day One has accumulated $94.3 million in 10 days, outpacing Part II's $88.3 million. Depending on its trajectory, the film could finish between $160-170 million domestically. Regardless, it is expected to surpass $200 million worldwide, ensuring profitability and the continuation of the series.

MaXXXine, the conclusion to Ti West’s trilogy, debuted in fourth place with $6.7 million. This solid opening follows X ($4.2 million) and Pearl ($3.1 million). This marks the fifth-best opening for A24 among films released in over 2,000 theaters, slightly behind The Green Knight ($6.79 million) and ahead of Midsommar ($6.56 million). The trilogy’s combined earnings will surpass $30 million by next weekend.

What's Out Next Week at the Movies?

Next week, Sony hopes to replicate the success of Anyone But You with the NASA rom-com Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Neon aims to impress with Nicolas Cage in Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs, which has already garnered positive reviews from critics. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

