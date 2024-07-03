Audiences didn't quite know what to expect when Despicable Me premiered in theaters in 2010, advertised as a children's animated film where The Office mega-star Steve Carell would be voicing a tall, awkwardly-shaped villain with a pointy nose and an indiscernible accent. However, upon its release, Despicable Me became a worldwide phenomenon, with critical praise, a BAFTA nomination, and grossing $540 million at the worldwide box office. The franchise now includes a spin-off series, shorts, video games, and multiple theme parks, and continues to stand strong as its latest sequel, Despicable Me 4, prepares to take over the summer box office.

Written by Mike White and Ken Daurio, Despicable Me 4 follows Gru, his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), their three young girls, and their new baby as they rearrange their lives in hopes of evading a supervillain, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell). The latest addition to the franchise adds major celebrity talent to its cast, with alums from Saturday Night Live, Modern Family, and more fan-favorite comedies. For a look at who's who before the film's premiere on July 3, 2024, check out the breakdown below.

Steve Carell

Gru

Close

The most lovable supervillain of all time, Felonious Gru is known for his stature, his striped scarf, and his ability to turn from bad guy to good guy without a hitch. Now married to Anti-Villain League agent Lucy Wilde, Gru is also the father to three adopted girls named Margo, Edith, and Agnes. Despicable Me 4 also introduces a new addition to Gru's family, baby Gru Jr., who he brings along to go on their very first father-son heist.

Once best known for his role as the iconic Michael Scott in The Office, Steve Carell has proven that he's anything but one-note with his follow-up performances. Carell has shown his range of acting through comedies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Get Smart to dramas like Beautiful Boy and Last Flag Flying. In 2015, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role as John du Pont in Foxcatcher. Carell is also no stranger to voiceover work, having just played a leading role in John Krasinski's IF. Even more fun than Carell's voicework of Gru is his love for the character, fantastically displayed in a 2013 appearance on The Ellen Show when he dressed head-to-toe in Gru attire for his interview, staying in character the entire time.

Kristen Wiig

Lucy Wilde

Close

Initially tasked to recruit Gru into the Anti-Villain League, Agent Lucy Wilde ended up falling in love with her new co-worker when they were collaborators on a mission. Now the stepmother to Gru's three girls and mother to Gru Jr., Lucy is a wonderful secret agent and a terrific mother.

Kristen Wiig got her start on Saturday Night Live in iconic sketches like "The Californians," "Target Lady," and "Gilly." Wiig has continued her career starring in films like Bridesmaids, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and such as Apple TV's recent success, Palm Royale. Wiig's other voiceover work includes Big Mouth, Bless the Harts, and The Simpsons.

Will Ferrell

Maxime Le Mal