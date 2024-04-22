The Big Picture Moose Toys has released a new Despicable Me 4 collection with action figures and collectibles ranging from $2.99 to $29.99 USD.

The Mini Mayhem Figures in the collection might provide clues about the upcoming movie.

The collection includes a Mini Fart Blaster producing funny fart sounds and an Ultimate Fart Blaster that emits banana scented fart rings up to six feet away.

If you're one of the fans eagerly waiting to watch Despicable Me 4, Moose revealed to Collider that you'll have a lot to be excited about this week. The innovative toy company has teamed up with Universal Products and Experiences to come up with a toy collection that is a must-have for Minions fans. The action figures, playset, and collectibles range in price from $2.99 to $29.99 USD, and we can now reveal this collection to you. Not only that, but they're all available to purchase as early as today.

The best thing about the new Despicable Me 4 collection at Moose Toys is that the collectibles might reveal some details from the story that we'll only get to see in July. From the looks of it, the Minions will go full bananas this time around, with different shapes and sizes that might indicate that they'll undergo some sort of experiment in the new movie. Or maybe, knowing how they operate, it's also possible that they end up doing something to themselves.

The set from the collection that probably reveals the most about Despicable Me 4 is the Mini Mayhem Figures. These 20 two-inch collectibles come in single or four-packs that may reveal the Minions in different moments of the movie through themes like "heist," "party bus" and "AVL." This collection features some ultra-rare figures and the four-pack comes with a surprise figure in a box – you can only find out which one it is once you open it.

'Despicable Me 4' Moose Collection: No Nose Will Go Unharmed