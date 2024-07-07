The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 debuts with a $122 million five-day haul, capitalizing on the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Despite being the lowest-rated installment on Rotten Tomatoes, Despicable Me 4 received a solid A CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Inside Out 2 is the third-biggest animated film at the domestic box office ever and is expected to surpass Incredibles 2 globally.

Animation domination continued for the fourth weekend in a row at the domestic box office, with Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 debuting with a spectacular opening weekend haul, building on the momentum that Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has established across three weeks of release. The fourth installment in the blockbuster franchise debuted midweek to capitalize on the Fourth of July holiday and has defied projections with a $122 million five-day haul. The upper limit of projections heading into its debut peaked at $120 million.

Despicable Me 4 grossed $27 on its opening day, and regained pace over the weekend, grossing over $75 million across the traditional Friday-Sunday frame. Reportedly produced on a modest budget of $100 million — by comparison, Inside Out 2 cost a reported $200 million — Despicable Me 4 comes seven years after the third film. It’s currently the lowest-rated installment of the franchise, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 54%. But reviews rarely matter with these movies — it’s the audience response that counts, and Despicable Me 4 bagged a solid A CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Incidentally, that's the same CinemaScore that Inside Out 2 scored a few weeks ago, although the movie has a considerably higher 90% approval rating on RT. Inside Out 2 grossed around $33 million in its fourth weekend of release, taking its running domestic total to just over $535 million. It's currently the third-biggest animated film of all time at the domestic box office, and the second-biggest Pixar movie ever made. Across the last three weeks, the film has broken numerous box office records and is expected to overtake Incredibles 2 to become the top-grossing Pixar movie of all time at the global box office.

'Despicable Me 4' and 'Inside Out 2' Are Having a "Barbenheimer" Moment

Close

The third spot was claimed by Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, which grossed over $21 million in its second weekend, after exceeding expectations in its debut. The film’s running domestic gross now stands at around $95 million, which means that it’ll pass the coveted $100 million mark domestically in a couple of days. By comparison, the first A Quiet Place film grossed $180 million in its domestic run, while the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, made $166 million. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One serves as a prequel to the main films and has received mostly positive reviews.

The fourth spot was closely contested between two titles. Debuting with $6.7 million, director Ti West's MaXXXine is the third installment in a trilogy of horror movies starring Mia Goth, and spanning a variety of horror sub-genres. This is higher than the $4 million and $3 million that its predecessors — X and Pearl — grossed in their respective opening weekends a couple of years ago. Snapping at MaXXXine's heels, Sony’s runaway hit Bad Boys: Ride or Die added over $6 million to its domestic haul, which now stands at $177 million. Elsewhere, director-star Kevin Costner’s epic Western passion project, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, dropped out of the top five. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets