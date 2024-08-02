The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 has crossed $300 million in US Box Office, still in theaters for a chaotic adventure with Gru and family.

The franchise is a financial powerhouse with Minions 3 confirmed, directed by Pierre Coffin and scripted by Brian Lynch.

Domestically, Despicable Me 4 outperforms its predecessors, showing continued love for the series in the US.

Despicable Me 4's impressive run at the box office continues to hit new heights, with the sequel having now officially surpassed the $300 million mark domestically. Following a July 31 taking of $2.7 million, the film now sits on $686 million worldwide, split between $386 million internationally and the aforementioned $300 million in the US. Since its July 3 debut, Gru and the Minions have consistently drawn fine figures in daily rankings, although recent outings have seen takings drop below $3 million for the first time. This is in no small part due to the arrival of the second half of summer's major blockbusters, including both Twisters and the hotly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine.

The entire Despicable Me franchise has proven fruitful at the global box office, with every outing smashing several financial milestones. Despite the previous four entries in the franchise outperforming Despicable Me 4 worldwide, with only the first Despicable Me earning less, domestically the figures are much more even, showcasing the sustained love for the series in the US. Already, Despicable Me 4 has outperformed both Despicable Me and Despicable Me 3 at the domestic box office, with no film earning over $70 million more than it in the US compared to a stark $450 million difference worldwide.

Continued Success Has Seen the Green Light Given to Another 'Minions' Movie

The Despicable Me franchise has been a tour-de-force since its debut in 2010. Several spin-offs and sequels later, it stands as one of the most financially fruitful franchises of all time, even becoming the first animated series to pass $5 billion in Box Office revenue worldwide. With that in mind, it came as no surprise when, just a week following Despicable Me 4's arrival on screens, a third Minions movie was officially announced.

Details surrounding the threequel to the world's favorite yellow creatures are understandably scarce, especially considering the current June 2027 release date. With that in mind, and with production not even beginning yet, it is likely we will not receive concrete news for quite some time. Minions 3 continues the trend of alternating between the current and prequel timelines in the franchise, as director and voice of the Minions Pierre Coffin returns to direct, with Brian Lynch of The Secret Life of Pets fame penning the script. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Minions 3 when they arrive.

Despicable Me 4 has officially surpassed $300 million at the US Box Office. You can still catch the movie in theaters, with tickets available via the link below.

