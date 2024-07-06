The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 set to top the domestic box office.

Despicable Me 4 grosses $27 million on its first Friday, expected to generate $120 million across its five-day opening.

The Despicable Me franchise has grossed over $4.6 billion worldwide since 2010, with Despicable Me 4 passing $100 million mark globally.

Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 is poised to top the domestic box office in its debut weekend by a wide margin. The animated four-quel will dethrone the mega-hit Inside Out 2, setting up a long overdue return to box office dominance for animated movies. Inside Out 2 has been breaking records over the last three weeks, and has already passed the massive $500 million milestone domestically, and the $1 billion milestone worldwide. Despicable Me 4, which arrives seven years after the main franchise’s last installment, will aim to build on Inside Out 2’s momentum as opposed to being cannibalized by it.

The film grossed around $27 million on its first Friday in theaters — it debuted on Wednesday — and is expected to generate around $120 million across its extended five-day opening. This is in line with the more bullish projections heading into its debut weekend. Across the traditional Friday-Sunday frame, the film is looking at around $70 million, which is less than half of the $154 million that Inside Out 2 debuted with three weeks ago. The film's running domestic haul stands at $74 million.

The Despicable Me franchise has always played to younger children, for whom reviews don’t really matter. The film holds a “rotten” 54% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which unfortunately happens to be the lowest in the series' history. Including the two spin-off movies — Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru — the franchise has grossed over $4.6 billion worldwide since its inception in 2010. Despicable Me 4 opened in select global markets a couple of weeks ago, and will be unleashed in over 50 new territories this weekend. The film has now passed the $100 million mark worldwide.

Two Animated Films and Two Horror Movies Found Spots in the Top Five

At number two, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 grossed around $10 million on its fourth Friday, taking its running domestic total to just under $515 million. Already the third-biggest animated movie of all time domestically, Inside Out 2 is expected to gross around $31 million this weekend. It’s pacing ahead of fellow Pixar film Incredibles 2, which remains the highest-grossing animated release of all time with a $608 million lifetime haul. It remains to be seen if post-pandemic trends and the launch of Despicable Me 4 affect the film’s campaign to break Incredibles 2’s all-time record.

Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One slipped to number three after debuting at number two last weekend. The film grossed around $7 million on its second Friday, setting itself up for a sophomore domestic frame of around $22 million. This should take its stateside haul to around $95 million by Sunday, after which the movie will begin its quest to overtake the considerable lifetime hauls of A Quiet Place ($188 million) and A Quiet Place Part II ($160 million). Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One debuted with a franchise-record opening weekend haul, on the back of positive reviews and well-earned franchise goodwill. It’s also the first studio horror film in months to have not succumbed to the curse of 2024.

Speaking of horror, A24’s third installment in director Ti West’s X trilogy, MaXXXine, is eying franchise-record numbers in its first weekend. The film grossed $3.1 million on Friday, and is aiming to hit double-digits in its first weekend. By comparison, West’s X debuted with $4 million in its first weekend, while its follow-up, Pearl, grossed $3 million in its opening weekend. All three movies star Mia Goth in central roles, and have earned mostly positive reviews. MaXXXine holds a 75% RT score, having debuted with a B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. At number five, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed around $2 million on its fifth Friday, and is expected to generate over $6 million across the weekend. The film’s running domestic gross by Sunday is expected to come within touching distance of the $180 million mark. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

