The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 is close to surpassing Despicable Me 3 at the US Box Office, with a significant difference in worldwide earnings.

The domestic demand for the franchise is higher than international, with the fourth installment potentially matching the success of Minion movies.

The success of Despicable Me 4 has led to the announcement of Minions 3, set for release on June 30, 2027, with Pierre Coffin directing.

After a recent July 21 taking of $7,346,305, Despicable Me 4 now sits on over $260 million at the US box office. This is significant as it primes the fourth film to out-perform Despicable Me 3 domestically, with the third installment finishing on $264 million. Remarkably, despite being so close in terms of domestic performance, the worldwide difference between the pair is stark, with Despicable Me 4 currently on $577 million, with Despicable Me 3 almost doubling that total on over $1 billion. That isn't to say that the fourth film can't close the gap, but it looks as if it might perform the poorest of the full theatrical releases in the franchise since the first.

The remarkable difference in the yearning for the franchise domestically compared to internationally is worth noting, suggesting that the love for Gru and the Minions in the US is much hungrier than worldwide. Domestically, the fourth outing is likely to match even the feats achieved by the Minion movies, including Minions, which stands as the biggest earner in the entire franchise. Despicable Me 4 is having to combat the achievements of another animated favorite in the 2024 box office summer, with Inside Out 2 proving a force of nature in a year that once looked to be struggling to impress. It is likely that the appeal of Inside Out 2 worldwide has taken from the potential success of Despicable Me 4, although the Steve Carrell-led film's $100 million budget has still already quintupled to the delight of executives.

'Despicable Me 4's Success Has Seen the Green Light Given to Another Movie

Close

Just eight days after Despicable Me 4 was released to the world, another major update came in the form of an announcement for an extension to the franchise. On July 11, it was officially confirmed that Minions 3 would enter production soon, with a release date already slated for June 30, 2027. Of course, this is three years away, but that won't stop the millions within the fandom from beginning the countdown for everyone's favorite banana-loving yellow creatures to return.

Minions 3 is set to be directed by Pierre Coffin, a co-director of previous Despicable Me movies, with The Secret Life of Pets and Minions' Brian Lynch set to pen the script. Any other concrete news regarding Minions 3 is as yet unknown, which is understandable given the long wait before its debut. However, it is likely bursts of information will be slowly released in the coming months and years, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out more about the Minions' return.

Despicable Me 4 is poised to overtake Despicable Me 3 at the US box office. You can still watch the sequel in theaters with tickets available via the link below.

Get Tickets