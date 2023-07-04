When a franchise is firing on all cylinders, it is often a no-brainer for production companies to give the green light to an entire series of films as opposed to waiting for specific box office figures. We have seen in recent years that the likes of the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had no issues with confirming several years' worth of upcoming features in the knowledge that enough will be a financial success. One such franchise, although perhaps not as world-dominating as the other two we mentioned, is Despicable Me. Debuting back in 2010 and created by Sergio Pablos, Despicable Me instantly took a worldwide audience by storm, with the initial response to the first movie declaring the birth of a fantastic animated series with heaps of potential. So, when the sequel Despicable Me 2 came out and defied all box office expectations, fans and critics knew just how much of a powerhouse this new franchise was going to be. Gru and, in particular, the Minions were so engaging and funny that they almost transcended the film form and became their own cultural phenomenon, with the Minions themselves having already spawned two spin-off movies, the first of which, Minions, made over $1 billion at the box office.

Numbers like that more than justify the confidence from production companies, with the fourth Despicable Me film, and the sixth in the franchise, being officially confirmed by Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri back in 2017. So, with that particular sequel having set a release date and with almost six years having passed since the movie's confirmation, here is everything we know so far about Despicable Me 4.

When Is Despicable Me 4 Coming Out?

Back in February 2022, it was officially announced that a Despicable Me 4 release date had been set for July 3, 2024, just two days before the set release date for the Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King. Already, the summer of 2024 is shaping up to be huge for movies and, in particular, sequels, with Despicable Me 4 certainly going some way to add to that excitement.

Where Can You Watch Despicable Me 4?

Just like its predecessors, Despicable Me 4 will be getting a full theatrical release on the aforementioned release date. There is not yet any news of a streaming release for the film but, considering Universal films usually stream on Peacock, it is highly likely we may see Despicable Me 4 on streaming there sometime after its release. So, whether you're a fan of heading to the theater or staying at home, there will hopefully be the perfect viewing option for you, or perhaps like Quentin Tarantino and his son, you're just a fan of Despicable Me in any viewing capacity.

Is There a Trailer for Despicable Me 4?

Currently, considering the film is still in production, there is no trailer for Despicable Me 4. With the release date being an entire year away, there is still plenty of time for Universal to keep up its fantastic track record of releasing wonderful trailers for their upcoming projects. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the most recent movie in the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, in the player above.

Who's In the Despicable Me 4 Cast?

One of the many factors to the enormous success of the Despicable Me franchise has been its casting, with a long list of Hollywood legends already having applied their craft to the series. Unfortunately, as yet, we do not have a full cast list for Despicable Me 4, but that hasn't stopped some casting confirmations from coming our way. Of course, Steve Carell (The Office) returns as (arguably) the most beloved movie villain of all time, Gru. Alongside him are the likes of Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) as Gru's wife Lucy Wilde, Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly), as their adopted daughter Margo, and Steve Coogan (Tropic Thunder) as Silas Ramsbottom. Nev Scharrel (Aimee) and Dana Gaier (On My Block) are expected to return as their other two daughters, Agnes Gru and Edith Gru, respectively. Despite not being officially confirmed, both Edith and Agnes have been heavily hinted towards, with Steve Carell himself mentioning the importance of Gru's kids to the upcoming movie. Of course, there have been many more wonderful performances in the series, and fans will be hoping that their favorite characters and actors will be returning, including the likes of Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as Mr. Perkins, Russell Brand (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Dr. Nefario, and Julie Andrews (The Sound of Music) as Marlene Gru.

What's the Plot of Despicable Me 4 About?

Topping the incredible narratives of the previous movies is certainly no mean feat, and one left in the wonderfully capable hands of writer Mike White (The White Lotus). There is not yet an official plot synopsis for Despicable Me 4, but that hasn't stopped many from speculating what the upcoming sequel could be about. With the most recent movie in the franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, being a prequel, it doesn't really give any indication of what sort of narrative line Despicable Me 4 will take. Despicable Me 3, the most recent film in the series chronologically, ends with Gru's twin brother Dru (also voiced by Steve Carell) taking charge of the minions whilst Gru and Lucy are back in the Anti-Villain League, suggesting these positions will provide the starting blocks for Despicable Me 4. It is fair to expect that some dastardly world-conquering scheme is being planned for a new super-villain, with Gru and the gang saving the day by any means necessary. To stay up to date with any Despicable Me 4 plot information, stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Who Is Behind Despicable Me 4?

Joining the aforementioned writer Mike White in the crew for the film are the likes of co-directors Chris Renaud (The Lorax) and Patrick Delage (Sing 2), and Rachel Levy (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw) who heads up the music department, which this franchise is famous for. Pierre Coffin (Minions), Ken Daurio (Horton Hears a Who!), Chris Renaud, and Cinco Paul (Bubble Boy) all receive executive producer credits, with producer credits going to Janet Healy (Jurassic Park) and Christopher Meledandri (Sing).

How to Watch All the Despicable Me Movies in Chronological Order

​​​​​​​Here is a helpful guide for those of you who fancy doing a full binge of all the Despicable Me movies, in chronological order and in time for the release of Despicable Me 4. Of these movies, most of the movies are available for rent and purchase on Amazon (and other online video stores), while Minions: The Rise of Gru is also available on Netflix. Here's the chronological list, with the relevant links to watch each movie: