The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 is a global success, earning $88 million over the weekend in five new markets.

The film had a strong opening in China, grossing $17.7 million.

The film's performance in Europe was also impressive, with strong openings in the UK, Germany, and France.

Despicable Me 4 continued its impressive global rollout this weekend, expanding to five additional markets, including China, the UK & Ireland, Germany, and France. With a total of 78 in-release markets, the film added an estimated $88 million over the weekend, bringing its cumulative international earnings to $226.7 million. The latest installment in the beloved franchise is outpacing its predecessors, including Minions, Minions 2, Despicable Me 3, and Despicable Me 2, at the same point in their releases, excluding China.

China was the standout opener this weekend, with Despicable Me 4 rolling out across 35,000 screens and 11,000 locations, including 676 IMAX screens. The film grossed $17.7 million, marking the second-biggest launch for the franchise (behind Despicable Me 3) and the largest opening weekend for a Hollywood animation since 2020. The film has been well received, scoring 9.2 on both TPP and Maoyan, surpassing the scores of other recent animated hits. The global haul for Despicable Me 4 sits at $437 million.

How Is 'Despicable Me 4' Performing in Europe?

Image via Universal Pictures.

In the UK & Ireland, the film launched on 2,000 screens, including 51 IMAX screens, and finished the weekend at #1 with $12.2 million. This performance is over twice that of the original Despicable Me, aligning with Despicable Me 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru, and just shy of Despicable Me 3 and Minions. Despite some impact from the final of the European Championships on Sunday, the film is expected to benefit from six weeks of school holidays starting next week.

Despicable Me 4 debuted at #1 in Germany with $9.3 million through Sunday. Including previews, it is the top opener of 2024 and the second-largest launch in the franchise. IMAX theaters contributed 1.44% of the total box office, a higher share than both Inside Out 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru. In France, the film opened at #1 with $8.7 million from 904 screens, performing in line with Despicable Me 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Evening sessions and independent theaters showed strong performance, affirming the film's broad appeal. In Austria, the film opened with $1.2 million, the second-largest launch of the franchise including previews, just behind Minions. Despicable Me 4 set records for the biggest Sunday previews for an animated film and the biggest MPA opening Thursday of the year. The film also saw success in holdover markets.

Mexico was the top holdover market this weekend, adding $7.1 million in its second weekend for a total of $24.2 million. The film is outperforming all previous franchise titles and other animated hits like Zootopia, Sing, and Frozen. In Brazil, it added $3.5 million in its second weekend (-33%), reaching a total of $12.7 million, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise at this point, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In Australia, Despicable Me 4 maintained its #1 spot in its fourth weekend, adding $3.2 million for a total of $22.3 million, performing in line with Minions: The Rise of Gru. In Spain, it added $2.1 million in its second weekend, reaching $10.5 million. The film is performing on par with Despicable Me 3 and Minions: The Rise of Gru, with strong audience reactions and a long run ahead due to school holidays lasting until September 9. The Netherlands (-3%), Argentina (+3%), and New Zealand (+79%) also showed excellent holds.

With strong performances in both new and holdover markets, Despicable Me 4 continues to dominate the box office, cementing its status as a major hit for Universal Pictures in 2024.