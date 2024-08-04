The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 dominates the global box office with $752.22 million, surpassing other popular films internationally.

The movie maintains strong performance in countries like China, Japan, Germany, and France.

Domestic earnings reach $313.97 million, showcasing enduring audience appeal for the villain-turned-dad story.

Despicable Me 4 continues to go bananas at the box office, raking in $26.9 million internationally over the weekend ending August 4, 2024. The film's international tally now stands at a whopping $438.3 million, proving that Gru and his merry band of minions are still a force to be reckoned with. Move over, Dune: Part Two, because Despicable Me 4 has now nabbed the title of the second-biggest film of the year internationally. Clearly, people can't get enough of those little yellow chaos machines.

Across the globe, Despicable Me 4 is leaving audiences in stitches. In Japan, the film barely skipped a beat with a mere -32% drop, even as Inside Out 2 tried to steal the spotlight. It grossed $2.2 million over the weekend, bringing its total to $15.6 million. Over in China, the movie enjoyed an impressive -20% decline, with a cheeky +22% boost on Friday. Maybe the Minions were handing out banana ice cream. The film now stands at $45.7 million, proving once again that even in the land of pandas, people love their Minions.

In Germany, Despicable Me 4 held strong at No. 2, pulling in $2.8 million and surpassing the lifetime earnings of Ice Age: Collision Course. France didn't miss a beat either, dropping just -23% to score $2.4 million, bringing its total to $24.2 million. Korea saw a solid second weekend, with the film raking in $2.2 million for a total of $7.8 million. Clearly, even across the globe, everyone loves a good villain-turned-dad story.

On the home front, the film raked in $11.25 million domestically, marking a respectable -23% drop. The domestic total now stands at a cool $313.97 million. It seems that audiences are still charmed by Gru's attempts at parenting, even when he occasionally lets his Minions run wild.

Worldwide, Despicable Me 4 has grossed a staggering $752.22 million. In the UK and Ireland, the movie continued its strong run, grossing $2.9 million over the weekend and hitting a cumulative $39.1 million. This puts it ahead of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Mexico also proved fruitful, with a -37% hold bringing the total to $40 million, easily outpacing Despicable Me 3. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the film's total has soared to $24 million, surpassing the likes of Minions: The Rise of Gru, Frozen 2, and Toy Story 4.

