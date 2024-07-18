The Big Picture
- Despicable Me 4 rakes in $450+ million globally, surpassing expectations.
- Healthy competition with Inside Out 2 boosts box office success, proving the audience's appetite for animated sequels.
- The Despicable Me franchise has reached $5 billion in earnings, highlighting a strong per-movie average and modest production costs.
It’s only been about two weeks, but Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is knocking down box office milestones at a bananas pace. The hit animated sequel braved competition from Pixar’s holdover blockbuster Inside Out 2, which debuted a couple of weeks earlier and has decimated box office records in its month-long run. But instead of cannibalizing each other, as many might have feared, both movies seem to have benefited from the healthy competition, having grossed a combined total of around $1.8 billion globally.
Despicable Me 4 grossed over $5 million on its 15th day of release in domestic theaters, taking its running stateside haul to just under $230 million. Combined with the $225 million that the film has made from overseas markets, its cumulative global gross now stands at over $450 million. This weekend, its third in domestic theaters, it will pass the coveted half-billion mark worldwide, and perhaps even the first Despicable Me’s lifetime global gross of just under $550 million.
|
Despicable Me Movies
|
Global Box Office
|
Despicable Me
|
$544 million
|
Despicable Me 2
|
$975 million
|
Minions
|
$1.1 billion
|
Despicable Me 3
|
$1 billion
|
Minions: The Rise of Gru
|
$939 million
|
Despicable Me 4
|
$455 million (and counting)
'Minions 3' and 'Despicable Me 5' Are in the Works
Despicable Me 4 is currently the fifth-biggest Hollywood film of the year, behind Inside Out 2, Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Kung Fu Panda 4. The movie defied mixed critical reviews to emerge as a bona fide summer hit, scoring raves from family audiences. Despicable Me 4 has an 89% audience rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as opposed to a 55% critics’ rating. The movie also earned a solid A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, which bodes well for its chances of becoming the third film in the franchise to pass the $1 billion milestone worldwide.
So far, only Minions and Despicable Me 3 have achieved this feat, although Minions: The Rise of Gru concluded its run with over $930 million, and Despicable Me 2 grossed over $970 million worldwide. What this means is that the franchise has an unusually high per-movie average, which currently stands at around $850 million. The Despicable Me films are also produced rather modestly. While the first film cost less than $70 million, no other installment had exceeded the $80 million limit prior to Despicable Me 4, which reportedly cost $100 million to produce.
By comparison, Inside Out 2 came with a reported price tag of $200 million. Despicable Me 4’s success recently pushed the franchise past the $5 billion mark in cumulative global box office revenue — a first in the history of animated films. It also pushed Illumination’s cumulative earnings past the $10 billion milestone worldwide. You can watch Despicable Me 4 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
Despicable Me 4
Gru and his family are back, welcoming a new member, Gru Jr., who causes chaos at home. Facing a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, and his partner Valentina, Gru and his family go on the run.
- Release Date
- July 3, 2024
- Director
- Chris Renaud , Patrick Delage
- Cast
- Steve Carell , Kristen Wiig , Miranda Cosgrove , Steve Coogan , Pierre Coffin , Joey King