It’s only been about two weeks, but Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is knocking down box office milestones at a bananas pace. The hit animated sequel braved competition from Pixar’s holdover blockbuster Inside Out 2, which debuted a couple of weeks earlier and has decimated box office records in its month-long run. But instead of cannibalizing each other, as many might have feared, both movies seem to have benefited from the healthy competition, having grossed a combined total of around $1.8 billion globally.

Despicable Me 4 grossed over $5 million on its 15th day of release in domestic theaters, taking its running stateside haul to just under $230 million. Combined with the $225 million that the film has made from overseas markets, its cumulative global gross now stands at over $450 million. This weekend, its third in domestic theaters, it will pass the coveted half-billion mark worldwide, and perhaps even the first Despicable Me’s lifetime global gross of just under $550 million.

Despicable Me Movies Global Box Office Despicable Me $544 million Despicable Me 2 $975 million Minions $1.1 billion Despicable Me 3 $1 billion Minions: The Rise of Gru $939 million Despicable Me 4 $455 million (and counting)

Despicable Me 4 is currently the fifth-biggest Hollywood film of the year, behind Inside Out 2, Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Kung Fu Panda 4. The movie defied mixed critical reviews to emerge as a bona fide summer hit, scoring raves from family audiences. Despicable Me 4 has an 89% audience rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as opposed to a 55% critics’ rating. The movie also earned a solid A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, which bodes well for its chances of becoming the third film in the franchise to pass the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

So far, only Minions and Despicable Me 3 have achieved this feat, although Minions: The Rise of Gru concluded its run with over $930 million, and Despicable Me 2 grossed over $970 million worldwide. What this means is that the franchise has an unusually high per-movie average, which currently stands at around $850 million. The Despicable Me films are also produced rather modestly. While the first film cost less than $70 million, no other installment had exceeded the $80 million limit prior to Despicable Me 4, which reportedly cost $100 million to produce.

By comparison, Inside Out 2 came with a reported price tag of $200 million. Despicable Me 4’s success recently pushed the franchise past the $5 billion mark in cumulative global box office revenue — a first in the history of animated films. It also pushed Illumination’s cumulative earnings past the $10 billion milestone worldwide. You can watch Despicable Me 4 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

