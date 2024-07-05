The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 earns $52 million in 48 hours, on track to surpass its $100 million budget.

The movie benefits from strong Fourth of July holiday attendance and a popular franchise.

Animation dominates the 2024 summer box office, with Inside Out 2 surpassing $1 billion.

In just 48 hours since its July 3 release, the fourth installment in the highly-rated Despicable Me 4 franchise has already pulled in a whopping $52 million. What makes this feat even more staggering is that the total estimated budget for the movie is $100 million, putting the film on course to smash its target in no time. The movie has already been projected to generate around $120 million across its extended five-day debut, with these early figures suggesting it may even surpass that estimation.

Of course, the movie has been helped by a strong showing on the Fourth of July holiday, with many families finding themselves with time to burn and an eye-catching franchise's big return at their local theater. The franchise itself is no stranger to July holiday success, with both Minions: The Rise of Gru and Despicable Me 3 finding the celebrations to be fruitful. The former made just over $16 million on Independence Day, with the latter earning just shy of $13 million, making them two of the best performers in their respective years. Of course, Despicable Me 4 has some way to go to achieve the remarkable financial triumph of its predecessors, led by two movies in Minions and Despicable Me 3 that have earned over $1 billion, and two more that made over $900 million.

Animation Saves the Day at the Summer Box Office

Not that long ago, industry experts and commentators alike were fearing for the 2024 summer Box Office thanks to a less-than-impressive start. However, all that has changed in recent weeks, led by the remarkable success of Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel was estimated to grab attention at the Box Office but has thus far exceeded all expectations with a stunning run into animation legend. After three weeks in theaters, the movie has surpassed the $1 billion mark, currently sitting on an estimated $1,100,123,097. This makes it the second-biggest financial triumph for Pixar in nominal terms, trailing only to Incredibles 2.

With that in mind, the release of Despicable Me 4, considering its flying start, suggests that the hunger for theater-goers currently exists within the world of animation. Of course, other major hits this summer have not been animated, such as the return of Bad Boys, but the statistics certainly show that the theater is the family day out of choice in 2024.

Despicable Me 4 has already surpassed $50 million at the worldwide Box Office, already earning over half of its estimated budget. The movie is currently in theaters, with tickets available via the link below.

