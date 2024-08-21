The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 hits $500 million globally, with daily earnings rarely falling below $1 million in theaters.

Despite strong competition, the sequel maintains success with a star-studded cast and energetic story.

Critics praise the film for its humor and animation, but note some challenges in balancing new and old elements.

After 48 days in theaters, Despicable Me 4 continues to hit major milestones, having now reached an impressive $500 million internationally at the Box Office. This, plus the sequel's domestic taking of over $340 million, takes the worldwide total for Despicable Me 4 to $848 million. Incredibly, across the 48 days the movie has been in theaters, only three times has its daily total ever dropped below the $1 million mark domestically. These three days came on August 14 and 15, with a rise back over the threshold across the most recent weekend, and the film's Monday, August 19 total sadly its lowest yet at $815,000.

It's remarkable that the movie has lasted this long despite strong competition from the likes of Inside Out 2 initially and then Deadpool and Wolverine in August. Now that the film is out on VOD and attention has turned to a future streaming release, numbers will likely continue to fall as it makes its final appearances in theaters. The sequel has been an unquestionable success for a franchise that so consistently delivers, managing to almost reach the heady heights of others in the series, but just failing to crack the ambitious $1 billion benchmark set by both Despicable Me 3 and the first Minions movie.

'Despicable Me 4' is a Worthy Addition to the Franchise

The financial success of Despicable Me 4 is no coincidence, with the same laugh-a-minute energy and endearing story that made its predecessors so successful back in abundance. A star-studded cast and veteran animation team don't rely on the reputation of previous triumphs, making sure to employ all their combined expertise to bring to life a worthwhile, if at least slightly flawed, addition to the franchise. The movie was a certain hit with critics, with Collider's Tania Hussain saying in her review:

"Despicable Me 4 thrives on keeping the franchise’s appeal alive through its distinct style and verve. But it does face some challenges in balancing the new with the old, even with its signature humor and vibrant animation we’ve all come to love and expect. While the film does set up the possibility of another Minions movie with its superhero side plot, the introduction of these shiny new characters and situational comedies is somewhat disjointed and insubstantial, particularly towards the end. Despite these shortcomings, Despicable Me 4 understands its appeal and plays to its strengths. With fun details, vibrant animation, and strong comedic energy, it is a delightful and entertaining addition to the franchise, offering enough laughs and heartwarming moments to satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Despicable Me 4 has surpassed $500 million internationally. You can rent the sequel on Prime Video right now.

