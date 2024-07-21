The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 continues to dominate the box office, surpassing previous franchise milestones with a global haul of $574 million.

The series has consistently delivered huge box office numbers at low costs, with two movies grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

Despicable Me 4 has pushed the franchise's total haul past the $5 billion mark.

With Inside Out 2 slowing down after more than a month of box office domination, Despicable Me 4 has become the primary source of counter-programming at the box office, with Twisters debuting this weekend and Deadpool & Wolverine poised to destroy records on July 26. Now in its third weekend of release, Despicable Me 4 overtook a couple of key benchmarks as it continued the franchise’s tremendous streak of success. The animated sequel remained the number one choice for audiences in overseas markets, despite losing its crown to Twisters domestically.

The movie has generated almost $260 million domestically so far, and another $315 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $574 million. Despicable Me 4 has now overtaken the first Despicable Me’s lifetime global haul of $544 million, to become the franchise’s fifth-biggest installment. It has big shoes to fill, considering how successful these movies have been. The Despicable Me series recently passed the $5 billion mark in combined box office revenue — a first in the history of animated film franchises.

Despicable Me Movies Global Box Office Despicable Me $544 million Despicable Me 2 $975 million Minions $1.1 billion Despicable Me 3 $1 billion Minions: The Rise of Gru $939 million Despicable Me 4 $574 million (and counting)

The 'Despicable Me' Movies Have All Been Produced for Less than $100 Million

Close

Despicable Me 4’s performance also pushed Illumination’s combined global earnings past the $10 billion mark, further establishing it as Pixar and DreamWorks’ closest rival. The Despicable Me franchise is its crowning jewel, with each installment delivering huge box office numbers at relatively low costs. Two of the series’ six movies — this includes the two spin-offs — have grossed over $1 billion worldwide. And two installments have generated over $900 million worldwide. This puts the series’ average global box office at a stunning $870 million.

The first movie made $544 million worldwide, while Despicable Me 2 generated over $970 million, and Despicable Me 3 continued the upward trajectory by grossing over $1 billion. The franchise expanded with the first Minions movie, which grossed $1.1 billion worldwide, with its direct sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, generating nearly $940 million globally. A third Minions movie and a fifth Despicable Me film are in the works. While none of these films have been critical darlings, Despicable Me 4 holds the unenviable distinction of being the lowest-rated of the bunch on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 55% score.

Over the years, it has become increasingly clear that the franchise’s core audience — young children — seem to resonate more with the “minions” than with the super-villain Gru. It’s also worth noting that these movies have all been produced for under $100 million each, with Despicable Me 4 being the franchise’s most expensive film. The first movie reportedly cost less than $70 million, while no other installment's budget exceeded the $80 million mark prior to Despicable Me 4. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets